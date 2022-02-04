Energy Firms Left Out of U.K. Talks Now Must Solve Aid Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Energy suppliers were left out of the final round of talks on how to shield British households from a huge spike in bills. Now they are grappling with a plan that may be hard to implement.

Gas and electricity providers are expecting to meet U.K. officials in the coming days to hammer out exactly how the proposals set out by the Treasury will work. But some are concerned the plan, which will allow consumers to get an upfront discount on bills, risks turning into a logistical nightmare.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and officials from his department had been in discussions with energy companies for months. Talks stopped abruptly in recent weeks, with the Treasury closing its doors as it hashed out a deal to soften the blow of a 54% increase in bills, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private.

“There were some conversations had with suppliers and then suddenly that disappeared and now we’re seeing this and it felt like the Treasury only got involved over the last week or two and then decided what was going to be the case,” said Simon Oscroft, co-founder and executive director of So Energy Trading Ltd., a small energy provider supplying about 200,000 customers.

When asked about shutting the energy companies out of talks, the Treasury declined to comment.

The U.K. is facing a cost-of-living crisis that’s only set to get worse. In just one day, energy regulator Ofgem raised the price cap -- the maximum suppliers are allowed to charge in a year -- by 693 pounds ($940), and the Bank of England increased interest rates. With inflation already at its highest in three decades, officials delivered a daunting message: prices rises will soon top 7%.

The increase in energy bills was announced a few days earlier than planned, and was swiftly followed by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s speech detailing how the government would help cushion the blow. One in six households in the U.K. may not be able to afford consistent heat and electricity when the price hike comes into force. That’s putting further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, already weakened by allegations of rule-breaking parties on Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdowns.

On Thursday, the government presented a 9-billion pound package that will allow all customers to get a 200-pound discount on bills to be applied from October. That will be financed by loans underwritten by the government and repaid by households in annual 40-pound installments over five years.

A portion of the aid will be apportioned to all 28 million households and there has been criticism that it should have been aimed at people that need it most.

The Chancellor’s “not going to get every call right and this is one where I think he got it wrong,” Bill Bullen, chief executive officer of Utilita Energy Ltd. said on Bloomberg Radio. “He should have focused on lower income households.”

“If everybody’s going to get 200 pounds, whether they were on a good deal or not, there will be complex questions about who the loan is attached to and how,” said Chris Warnes, principal at consultant Oliver Wyman Ltd. “The question will be how much of this detail did they manage to get to in the time.”

The energy price increase that will take bills to a maximum 1,971 pounds a year will come into effect in April. Another hike is expected in October, when the cap is forecast to jump to 2,450 pounds, according to Investec Bank Plc.

“The big concern for me is the fact that the next price cap in October will likely need to be even higher,” said Tony Jordan, an energy industry consultant at Auxilione. “The can has definitely been kicked down the road, for now.”

The U.K. is facing an energy crisis as global natural gas prices jumped, with supplies unable to keep up with demand. Surging wholesale costs have already sent 25 companies out of business and most of the accounts from the failed suppliers have been taken on by competitors, with some of the costs of new customers set to be added to energy bills next year.

The Chancellor’s 200-pound discount will replace an industry proposal by energy regulator Ofgem to help suppliers finance the cost of taking these clients. The proposal was quite well developed with talks being held with banks including Barclays Plc. That is now scrapped.

“We did work across industry to develop a private financing scheme that would have spread those costs over a number of years,” Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of Ofgem, said on a call with journalists. “Given the government are coming forward with a publicly financed version, which is doing the same thing, it simply didn’t make make value-for-money sense to be running a private financing scheme over and above.”

The cost of absorbing failed rivals will come to 68 pounds per household and will be tacked onto bills from April, Ofgem figures show. Consumers will also pay a 59-pound fee because the cap in place now was lower than the costs they incurred.

