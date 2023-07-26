Energy firms made to keep phone lines open on evenings and weekends

Energy suppliers are to be forced to keep customer support lines open on evenings and weekends under regulator’s plans.

Ofgem has launched a consultation to make it easier for households to contact their supplier amid plummeting customer satisfaction.

It said it planned to introduce a number of changes “to drive up standards before this winter to make sure customers – particularly those in a vulnerable situation – are properly served”.

The regulator also wants firms to do more to identify vulnerable customers. Among measures under consideration are new “payment holidays” for households who were unable to afford their bills.

Roughly one in five (22pc) households said they were dissatisfied with how quickly they were able to get through to a supplier last year, according to a survey by consumer group Which?.

Documents released by the regulator proposed suppliers keep their support lines open outside working hours, and keep a 24/7 enquiry service open for customers without power or gas.

Neil Lawrence, Director at Ofgem, said suppliers had been “short-changing too many of their customers, who deserve better.”

He added: “Good customer service is important for all consumers, but it can make a critical difference to welfare and the safety of the most vulnerable.

“While we have seen good practice from some suppliers, we expect every company to raise the bar to provide a consistent service that customers can rely on – and this mission should be driven from the top.”

Last year energy companies came under fire for cutting call centre opening hours and refusing to return them to pre-pandemic levels. One supplier – E.ON Energy – shut support lines on Saturdays.

Energy firms’ customer service plummeted to record lows as a result. Charity Citizens Advice said call wait times had surged 75pc in a year, with the average wait time soaring to six and a half minutes.

Many customers reported waiting significantly longer to lodge complaints and ask for help as bills soared in October.

Formal complaints against energy companies spiked by 14pc in the last three months of 2022, Ofgem figures show.

However one in five customers who made a complaint gave up pursuing it due to a lengthy resolution process, according to Which?. The consumer group’s report revealed 22pc of those who persevered waited longer than two months for it to be closed.

Under the new proposals, Ofgem said it would expect suppliers to justify keeping customers on hold for more than five minutes.

Proposals would also force suppliers to publish information on their customer service performance. Ofgem estimated the changes would cost suppliers roughly £6 a year.

Last year it emerged British Gas had been forcing elderly and vulnerable customers onto prepayment meters after they had missed payments – triggering outrage from MPs and consumer rights campaigners.

The scandal prompted Ofgem to ban suppliers from securing warrants to change meters, while British Gas pledged to stop working with the debt collection agency.

Ofgem’s proposals will also outline a minimum capital requirement for suppliers to ensure they are protected against wholesale market shocks, after 26 energy firms went bust in 2021.

On top of this the regulator is proceeding with proposals to have the power to direct suppliers to ring-fence a portion of their customer credit balances when it is deemed to be in households’ interest.

