    Energy Focus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SOLON, Ohio (AP) _ Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.36. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

    The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Energy Focus said it expects revenue in the range of $6 million to $7 million.

    Energy Focus shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.33, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

