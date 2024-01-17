Energy giant DTEK presses international partners to encourage flow of private capital to Ukraine

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, called on the international community at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Jan. 17 to increase the stream of private funds to Ukraine to help bolster the country's economy.

Ukraine's economy has made small but significant steps towards recovery after a massive crash that accompanied Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The forum, attended by the world's governments and major organizations was an opportunity for President Volodymyr Zelensky and others to press for foreign investment into Ukraine to help shore up the economy.

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko also spoke at a special event dedicated to discussing how to revitalize Ukraine's economy.

"Defending our economy is one of the crucial ways to win this war. Ukraine has the companies in place to do that, with large-scale, bankable projects. But now we need the capital to execute and this is where we need help from governments and international financial institutions," he said.

Along with other participants, DTEK released a 12-point manifesto laying out the steps for reinvigorating Ukraine's economy, directed at international financial institutions, foreign governments, and Ukraine's government, and domestic businesses.

