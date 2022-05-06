Energy giant Shell says the world doesn't have systems to trace Russian oil refined overseas. This could undermine sanctions.

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
A view of the premises of the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Company, in the city of Novokuibyshevsk 20 km southwest of Samara.
The EU is planning to ban Russian oil.Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

  • The world doesn't have systems to trace the origins of Russian oil processed outside the country, says Shell's CEO.

  • This means products like diesel or jet fuel refined with Russian crude elsewhere may bypass sanctions.

  • Earlier this week, the EU proposed a ban on Russian oil imports.

The European Union is planning to ban Russian oil, while many other countries are also shunning energy products from the country — but it really isn't all that straightforward.

That's because it's not possible to identify the origin of any crude, including Russian, once it has been refined somewhere else and resold as a product from that country, Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

"At that point in time, we do not have systems in the world to trace back whether that particular molecule originated from a geological formation in Russia," he told reporters on a quarterly earnings call. "That doesn't exist," he added.

Van Beurden's comment underscores the difficulty of enforcing sanctions against Russian oil in the complexities in global supply chains.

The EU this week proposed a ban on Russian oil imports as part of a sixth package of sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine. The measures will apply to fuels such as diesel and jet fuel coming directly from Russia, but not to products refined with Russian crude elsewhere.

"So therefore, diesel coming out of a Indian refinery that was fed with Russian crude is considered to be Indian diesel," van Beurden said.

"It's very hard to trace back what exactly is or isn't therefore of Russian origin," he said.

He said Shell does not refine products that use Russian oil.

Shell, the world's largest oil trader, doesn't deal with Russian counterparties and doesn't buy any material from the country on the spot market now, he said. The company is also planning to exit longer-term Russian contracts by the end of this year.

The energy giant is writing off up to $5 billion in assets after pulling out of the Russian oil and gas sector.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shell CEO points out loopholes in Russian oil sanctions after announcing record profits

    The U.S. announced plans to ban imports of Russian oil in March, and the EU has proposed following suit.

  • Marine veteran who died fighting in Ukraine was a volunteer, not a private contractor, say his fellow fighters

    One of Willy Joseph Cancel's teammates said that the 22-year-old had funded his own flight to Poland and did not receive any payment for his services.

  • The Republican Midterm Strategy: Don't Even Mention Abortion At All

    In January, the Republican party stated they had no plans to present a legislative agenda for the upcoming midterm elections. I wouldn’t either if my plan was based on total obstruction regarding issues concerning women’s reproductive issues, voting rights, whitewashing education in schools, and blocking things like the enhanced child tax credit. However, the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe vs. Wade changed all that. Now, Republicans would certainly have to

  • Government should be ‘deeply ashamed’ for leaving Afghans to the Taliban, says British general

    A former general has said the Government should be "deeply ashamed" for abandoning hundreds of eligible Afghans to the mercy of the Taliban.

  • Shell profits nearly triple as oil prices surge

    The energy giant says pulling out of Russian oil and gas activities had cost the firm $3.9bn.

  • EU plans to block Russians from buying European real estate – Bloomberg

    The European Union added a ban on property transactions with Russian nationals to its sixth package of sanctions, which is designed to raise pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Bloomberg news agency reported on May 4.

  • India's Biggest IPO Enjoys Analyst Confidence Thanks To Attractive Valuation, Retail Investor Discount

    India's largest IPO has started taking orders from individuals and other categories after attracting anchor investors, Bloomberg reports. Retail investors can place their orders for shares of India's state-controlled Life Insurance Corporation until May 9. Also Read: India's Largest IPO Raises $736M Ahead of Listing, Attracts Foreign Investment Retail investors will be allocated 35% of the stock on sale and will enjoy an ₹45 discount on the IPO price. LIC's policyholders will have 10% earmarked

  • Voters in five Licking County communities choose electric, gas aggregation

    Heath, Johnstown, Hanover, Alexandria and Saint Louisville voters chose aggregation of electric and natural gas to potentially reduce energy costs.

  • UN Secretary-General: 3rd phase of civilian evacuation from Azovstal begins

    Denys Karlovskyi - Thursday, 5 May 2022, 23:00 Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, announced that the third phase of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol has begun.

  • EU regulator says risk of civil planes being accidentally targeted in Ukraine war

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulator warned on Thursday of increased risks to airlines due to the war in Ukraine, such as civil planes being accidentally targeted as well as an increased risk of cyber attacks. The development of this risk is common to all combatants. The EASA's statement did not specify that its warning related to Ukraine's airspace, but was more generically related to risks to planes from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Italy launches security probe as tempers fray over Russians on TV

    An Italian parliamentary panel has opened an investigation into "disinformation" on television amid a heated debate over the frequent appearance of Russian guests on the country's news programmes during the war in Ukraine. The Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) which oversees the intelligence services, said on Wednesday it had summoned the heads of Italy's state TV network, state security agency and communications watchdog. The panel said it was looking into "foreign interference and disinformation activity ... with particular reference to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine".

  • Exclusive-Germany begins filling western Europe's biggest gas storage site

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies. Russian gas is vital to Europe and Germany in particular. Gazprom last month ditched its Gazprom Germania business, including western Europe's biggest gas storage site at Rehden, as diplomatic relations deteriorated.

  • As Beijing outbreak persists, China hits back at 'zero COVID' doubters

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Residents of Beijing fretted on Friday over dozens of new COVID-19 cases reported daily and over the possibility of more restrictions on movements as China's leaders threatened action against critics of their zero-COVID policy. Incurring a heavy economic cost and facing rare public criticism on its tightly controlled internet, China is increasingly out of step with the rest of the world where COVID restrictions are being abandoned and vaccines relied on to protect people. Internationally, industry organisations have complained that China's COVID curbs have global economic reverberations.

  • Ukraine’s application to be considered when ‘best moment’ comes

    In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the head of the European Council Charles Michel has said he will submit to the council Ukraine's application for membership of the European Union for debate at the most appropriate time.

  • Finland, Sweden: Covid-19 Resilience Creates Buffers Against War Costs and Geopolitical Risks

    Covid-19 left a relatively short-lived mark on economic and fiscal outlooks of Finland and Sweden, which are, furthermore, well positioned to face the economic impacts of war in Ukraine. Exposure to geopolitical risks is now at the centre of government agendas.

  • Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead U.S. delegation to attend inauguration of South Korea's president

    Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff travel to Seoul Sunday, leading the American delegation to the inauguration next week of South Korea's next president, Yoon Suk Yeol, a White House official said.

  • Economists are asking the US to report inflation by income

    The US’s most popular inflation gauge, the consumer price index, is one of the few areas of American life where income doesn’t really play a role. The indicator, which is compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is based on the agency’s’ understanding of average consumption of goods and services. The economists, who were brought together by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, say in a new report that a more nuanced reading of prices is key to understanding inequality in America.

  • For Japan's hard-hit airlines, demand for Hawaii flights offers glimmer of hope

    Japan's airlines are betting on a travel recovery this summer after the COVID-19 doldrums, as many Japanese look to head overseas for the first time in years now that fully vaccinated residents no longer face quarantine curbs on their return. After encouraging demand for flights to Hawaii during a just concluded popular holiday season, Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc are hoping the outbound rise will help fill some of the gap from Japan's ongoing ban on foreign tourist arrivals. Japan on March 1 waived all quarantine and isolation requirements for triple-vaccinated residents returning from the United States and a range of other countries.

  • Indian court lifts block on $725 million of Xiaomi's assets in royalty case - sources

    An Indian court has put on hold a federal enforcement agency's decision to seize $725 million from local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp for suspected violations of foreign exchange laws, two sources told Reuters on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate last week seized the bank assets of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, saying it had found the company illegally remitted funds to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments. Xiaomi had denied any wrongdoing, saying its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful".

  • Economy seen adding 400,000 new jobs in April, but U.S. might be running out of labor

    Businesses have record job openings, but it's hasn't been easy to hire because of a shrinking pool of available workers and an unprecedented number of people quitting. Still, the U.S. likely added another large clump of new jobs in April.