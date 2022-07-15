Energy Giant Uniper Faces Harder Bailout Talks Than Lufthansa

(Bloomberg) -- Bailing out German energy giant Uniper SE is shaping up to be even more painful than the weeks-long, tangled and nearly-failed rescue of carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Every corner of the negotiation is difficult, with a deal unlikely before the end of next week, according to people familiar with the talks, who asked not to be named citing confidentiality. To make matters worse, a labor union is opposing a plan by majority Finnish owners, and the company is running out of cash just as the rising cost of capital make state-backed loans trickier to get.

The headwinds are bringing back memories of talks to rescue Lufthansa, which had to be bailed out after the pandemic halted air travel. Talks to save the carrier snared on how much it would receive from each of the countries involved, how much sway politicians would have in the airline after the cash was handed over, and almost collapsed before the group finally got about 9 billion euros ($9.06 billion), a similar amount sought by Uniper.

“There are several options on the table, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Tytti Tuppurainen, Finland’s Minister for European Affairs, who traveled to Berlin on Thursday without a formal invitation for what she considered “constructive” talks. “A solution must be found in the very near future, we are talking about a few days or a few weeks at the most.”

Germany is under pressure to find a solution soon. Uniper has started using gas it was storing for the winter to supply its customers after Russia cut deliveries to Europe, forcing the company to pay up for fuel in the spot market. The inventory drawdowns, which started on Monday, are also providing much needed cash for the Dusseldorf-based company already faced with a liquidity crunch.

Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for the Germany Economy Ministry, said talks are ongoing, declining to provide details.

Uniper first disclosed bailout talks with the German government at the end of June. Since then, discussions to plug its 9-billion euro hole have been tense. Finnish parent Fortum Oyj wants the German state to take a stake in a ring-fenced part of Uniper that includes only businesses key to the country’s security of supply.

But labor union Verdi has been opposed to the plan, arguing that it would essentially amount to a break up of the company, threatening jobs, said Board Member Christoph Schmitz. While the union backs a German stake, acquiring a company that has operations in Russia and nuclear power plants in Sweden can be tricky for the administration of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“My impression is that Fortum is trying to transfer only the risks in its current business to the federal government and to keep all the prospects for the future to itself,” Schmitz said. “That would mean breaking up Uniper and, above all, endangering jobs.”

Finland has signaled it’s unwilling to put down money to bail out Uniper, while Fortum stressed it had already extended an 8-billion euro loan earlier this year. The parent company’s proposal allows Uniper to be rescued rescue without significantly diluting its 75% stake, but falls short of offering more cash.

“Uniper could go broke,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk on Saturday. “You have to face that responsibility. The right thing is to look at models that also rope in the owners of the company.”

Fortum said on Thursday that a deal to save Uniper needs to end the “significant loss-making and cash bleeding of Uniper,” secure the company’s investment grade rating and take into account that Russian gas supplies have now become unreliable.

Rescuing the energy giant could also prove more expensive. Central banks are boosting interest rates, making it more costly for KfW Group to raise the cash it needs for loans so vital to energy companies. Lufthansa managed to issue a bond shortly after being rescued to repay the state development bank. KfW declined to comment.

Talks are expected to reach a critical moment on July 21, when it will become clear if Russia intends to resume flows via its biggest pipeline to Europe currently shut due to annual maintenance, one of the people said. If shipments are halted beyond that, Uniper could face even more difficulties. Still, the company is key for security of supply and Habeck has already said he won’t let it fail.

“Uniper’s survival is more crucial to Germany than Lufthansa because of the gas needed for industry,” said Larissa Fritz, a fixed income strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV “The key here is timing.”

