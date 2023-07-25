New energy grant for 'greener and warmer' Bristol homes

Meriwether Lewis and Alex Bygrave live in a semi-detached property in Bristol

One of the first households to benefit from a new green energy grant could see a reduction in their energy bills.

Alex Bygrave and Meriwether Lewis said they struggle to heat their 1940s Bristol home as they rely on electric heating and a wood burner.

Because of a new government grant their home will be soon be fully insulated - with a solar panel and air source heat pump - all installed for free.

"Our home will be greener, warmer and cheaper to run," said Ms Lewis.

The Bright Green Homes project is installing a range of insulation and low-carbon technologies in homes across Bristol and Somerset.

Households can apply if they have electric, oil, LPG or solid-fuel heating, an energy rating of D, E, F or G, and an annual income of below £31,000.

Mr Bygrave and Ms Lewis are looking forward to a "warmer and greener" home

Over the next five years Bristol City Council says it will be investing nearly £500 million into low carbon energy infrastructure like solar, wind, and heat pumps.

Mr Bygrave and Ms Lewis said they are grateful for the financial help.

"I used to have sit in front of the fire with a coat to keep warm," said Ms Lewis.

"These houses were not built with sustainability in mind, but with these changes, we can look forward to a much warmer and greener winter."

Bristol councillor Kye Dudd wants the sustainable industry to grow

The government hopes the grants will help build a new greener homes industry.

Bristol Councillor Kye Dudd, cabinet member for Climate, Ecology, Waste and Energy said: "We need to build the skills and the jobs in the sustainable homes sector.

"Once we have improved the supply chain, we will see the cost coming down so eventually, a warmer and greener home will be available to everyone."

