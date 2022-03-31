To some, energy independence means more fossil fuels

Paul Wohlfarth

We often hear from our politicians about energy independence. In reality, they promote to increase our use of fossil fuels. They claim they support all types of energy but seldom vote that way.

State Rep. Joe Bellino is chairman of the state energy committee. He's taken $78,000 in campaign contributions from DTE and Consumers Energy. It appears he refuses to bring rooftop solar House Bill 4236 to the floor. This bill expands the 1% cap on residential rooftop solar to 2%. Furthermore, the Michigan Public Service Commission is currently being lobbied by DTE to undermine affordable rooftop solar by two campaigns:

1. Distribution Energy Tariff is a rate paid to residential rooftop owners for excess electricity produced. DTE wants it lowered.

2. Demand Charges are monthly fees for net metering. DTE wants that to be raised to about $65 a month.

These increases will stop residents looking to do the responsible, direct action of producing clean, green energy while helping stabilize the ever-rising rate increases with no cost to DTE. ProPublica reports DTE in 2021 disconnected 178,200 customers for nonpayment, the highest annual total since 2016. Is this a trend we can afford?

In the beginning, DTE chose the natural gas route to clean energy. It was promoted by all politicians a decade before we had other cheaper, greener options. DTE invested 50% ownership in the 256-mile Nexus export pipeline and the billion dollar St. Clair gas generator even though TransCanada offered the gas at half the price in existing pipeline. DTE was reluctant to invest in solar and wind at first. Now solar and wind are the cheapest, cleanest forms of energy production without the risk of world market demand.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg has been a big supporter of export natural gas pipelines. He sits on the House energy committee having influence over our energy future. He claims energy independence but promotes fossil fuels.

When asked about manmade climate change he tells you, "God will take care of it!" Now, under his guidance, we have 10 liquefied natural gas export terminals and working on another three to export our American energy to the world markets for the highest price, making us an energy resource colony.

President Joe Biden just announced the U.S. will supply Europe with its natural gas. How will that affect our energy independence or the price we pay for utilities? Not good!

Paul Wohlfarth lives in Riga Township and is retired from Chrysler Motors. He can be reached at wolfmanwon@aol.com.

