Energy Latest: UK Power Stations Cash in Amid Tight Supplies

(Bloomberg) -- Europe has been gripped by sub-zero temperatures in recent days, sending UK electricity prices to record levels and testing the limit of some countries’ power supplies.

The UK is braced for a short-term crunch on Monday evening as freezing temperatures drive demand higher just as low wind reduces supplies. Earlier, National Grid asked two coal units being kept in a reserve to be ready to generate this evening if needed. It later canceled this request.

With London blanketed in snow, the Met Office has yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place throughout the UK until Thursday. The cold snap is expected to last all week across northwest Europe.

The International Energy Agency warned that next year could be “an even sterner test” as Europe will have to refill gas reserves with little or no supplies from Russia.

Key Developments:

Snow hits London flights, adding to travel misery from strikes

Vitol is being paid £6,000 a megawatt-hour to generate in the UK’s balancing market

EDF says nuclear restarts give confidence about supply outlook

The EU is still fighting over a cap on gas prices

Europe gas prices slump as LNG surge helps region battle freeze

(All times London)

UK on Track for Coldest Day in 12 Years (5 p.m.)

It’s provisionally the coldest day in the UK, the Met Office said.

UK Power Crunch Easing for Today (3:15 p.m.)

The UK’s power crunch seems to have eased slightly for this evening with more wind generation expected but prices are still very high. National Grid seems to be relying on nothing else going wrong. If there are any unplanned trips or stations that need to go offline unexpectedly, the balance could be thrown off again.

German Energy Lobby Warns Against EU Gas Price Cap (1:50 p.m.)

German energy companies reiterated warnings against introducing a natural gas price cap in Europe, saying there were numerous risks involved in such a strategy. Gas imports could be diverted to other markets that don’t have a cap, undermining Europe’s security of supply, Kerstin Andreae, chairwoman of the energy lobby group BDEW, said in a statement. After weeks of discussions, divisions remain on the issue between European Union member states; energy ministers are due to meet Tuesday in Brussels to hammer out an agreement.

UK Power Stations Cashing In (1:40 p.m.)

Vitol SA is being paid £4,000 a megawatt-hour to generate in the UK’s balancing market, where National Grid fine tunes supply and demand.

VPI’s Rye House gas-fired power plant turned down its availability in the wholesale market, prompting the grid operator to accept a sky-high price from its traders to keep it running. Supplies are so tight that prices reached a record for 5 p.m.-6 p.m. in an auction yesterday.

German Households, SMEs Cut Gas Use by 18% (1:30 p.m.)

German households and small businesses have cut gas use by 18% since September as a mild autumn reduced heating needs, according to a report by energy lobby group BDEW. Adjusted for those above-normal temperatures, gas use is down 8% over the period, signaling that behavioral changes contributed to the reduction in energy consumption.

UK Cancels Request for Coal (11:30 a.m.)

National Grid canceled its request for two coal units to be ready to generate this evening if needed. It would have been the first time the reserve would have been called on since it was contracted in the summer.

Next Winter Looks Worse, IEA Says (11:20 a.m.)

Next year will be even tougher for Europe’s energy situation, according to International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol. It’s very likely that there will be no Russian gas and LNG supplies are at a record low, he added.

The good news is that it looks like Europe is “off the hook” for this winter, Birol said at a press conference alongside von der Leyen. “2023 may well be much more difficult than this year.”

Europe Sees Gas Storage in 2020 (11:15 a.m.)

The EU will have a gas shortage of up to 30 billion cubic meters in 2023 assuming Russian supplies are halted and Chinese demand picks up, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The bloc will need to speed up the roll out of renewables and boost measures targeting energy efficiency, while rolling out its joint gas purchases to stop member states from outbidding each other, she added.

Von der Leyen also called on countries to sign off on emergency measures, including a proposal for a gas price cap. Energy ministers are aiming to reach an agreement tomorrow, but divisions over the implementation of the cap remain.

Every day of delay comes with a price tag,” von der Leyen said. We need an agreement on legislation proposed Oct 18 and we need it now.”

Power Prices Calmer Tomorrow (10:39 a.m.)

Power prices in the UK for tomorrow fell suggesting an easing in the supply-demand balance tomorrow, with the day-ahead contract dropping 32% to £387.55 per megawatt-hour.

The price for Tuesday’s teatime peak at 5 p.m.-6 p.m. fell to £518 per megawatt-hour on Epex, about a fifth of the price for the same period today.

UK Gas Use Surges as Record LNG Arrives (9:24 a.m.)

UK’s forecast natural gas demand for Monday reached the highest level since February 2021, according to National Grid Plc.

To meet increased heating and power needs, flows from UK’s three liquefied natural gas terminals are at a record-high for the time of the year. Inflows of gas from mainland Europe started last week via one of the the two interconnector pipelines, adding to supply.

No Supply Interruption, UK Grid Says (8:47 a.m.)

The electricity system operator is not expecting an interruption to supply today, its executive director said, despite freezing weather putting a strain on the grid.

“We have enough supplies secure through the rest of the day that we can manage that and ensure that there’s no disruption to customer supplies as we manage through this very, very cold weather,” Fintan Slye told BBC Radio 4.

Britain Leans on Gas to Generate Power (8:33 a.m.)

Great Britain was burning gas to produce more than half of its power on Monday morning as low wind shrunk the amount it could generate from renewables.

Gas accounted for 58% of power generation, with nuclear at 14% and imports at about 9%, according to the National Grid ESO. Wind, usually saves the UK from burning a lot of expensive and polluting gas, was meeting just 4% of demand on Monday.

Grid to Run Demand Reduction Test (8:30 a.m.)

National Grid Plc is running a test of its flexibility tool on Monday night. The test will mean a turn down of a maximum 300 megawatts of demand from households and businesses form 5 p.m.

Octopus Energy Ltd. is offering its customers kick backs for reducing consumption from this evening.

Freezing Outlook (7:49 a.m.)

Freezing conditions will remain across Northern Europe through the week, with snow and ice triggering yellow weather warnings in the UK. The unseasonably cold weather is expected to hit the Nordics the hardest, with temperatures of 12.5 degrees Celsius below normal in Oslo this Friday, forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a report.

The cold snap is expected to remain across Germany and the UK throughout the week, with London forecast to see temperatures 7.3 degrees below the seasonal average. Milder weather is expected to return to the region from Dec. 21, according to Maxar’s report.

Test of Gas Reserves (7:47 a.m.)

All eyes will be on the rate of drawdown of natural gas storage facilities, which until now, has been quite delayed. Cold weather could mean these reserves are depleted at a faster rate to heat buildings and fuel Europe’s power stations.

Intraday Power Prices Jump (7:45 a.m.)

Scarce power supply across western Europe is driving up prices, which are traded in short-term intervals as well as months and years ahead.

French power for 9 a.m.-10 a.m. is selling for as much as €995 per megawatt-hour on exchange Epex Spot SE, about 20 times higher than normal levels before the crisis. UK power for 5-6 p.m., the teatime peak of demand, sold in the day-ahead auction for almost £2,600, a record, on Sunday.

French Nuclear Poised to Increase Supply (7:35 a.m.)

After months of near-constant delays, the French nuclear fleet is holding firm at just the right time. Electricite de France SA didn’t extend any outages over the weekend, meaning two more reactors could be producing power by the end of the week.

Generation is at the highest level since March and further restarts could push French nuclear power toward levels typical for this time of year. It couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

Coal Stays Alive (7:29 a.m.)

The UK’s system operator is paying coal plants that were heading for closure almost £400 million to stay online this winter as a back-up, while the German government extended the life of coal plants to replace the steady generation of nuclear plants it has mostly phased out.

UK Readies Coal Plants (1 a.m.)

The UK asked two coal-fired power plants to get ready in case they are needed as sub-zero temperatures test the grid.

“This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply,” National Grid said in a statement overnight.

