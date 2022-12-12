Energy Latest: UK Power Stations Cash in Amid Tight Supplies

1
Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Europe has been gripped by sub-zero temperatures in recent days, sending UK electricity prices to record levels and testing the limit of some countries’ power supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The UK is braced for a short-term crunch on Monday evening as freezing temperatures drive demand higher just as low wind reduces supplies. Earlier, National Grid asked two coal units being kept in a reserve to be ready to generate this evening if needed. It later canceled this request.

With London blanketed in snow, the Met Office has yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place throughout the UK until Thursday. The cold snap is expected to last all week across northwest Europe.

The International Energy Agency warned that next year could be “an even sterner test” as Europe will have to refill gas reserves with little or no supplies from Russia.

Key Developments:

  • Snow hits London flights, adding to travel misery from strikes

  • Vitol is being paid £6,000 a megawatt-hour to generate in the UK’s balancing market

  • EDF says nuclear restarts give confidence about supply outlook

  • The EU is still fighting over a cap on gas prices

  • Europe gas prices slump as LNG surge helps region battle freeze

(All times London)

UK on Track for Coldest Day in 12 Years (5 p.m.)

It’s provisionally the coldest day in the UK, the Met Office said.

UK Power Crunch Easing for Today (3:15 p.m.)

The UK’s power crunch seems to have eased slightly for this evening with more wind generation expected but prices are still very high. National Grid seems to be relying on nothing else going wrong. If there are any unplanned trips or stations that need to go offline unexpectedly, the balance could be thrown off again.

German Energy Lobby Warns Against EU Gas Price Cap (1:50 p.m.)

German energy companies reiterated warnings against introducing a natural gas price cap in Europe, saying there were numerous risks involved in such a strategy. Gas imports could be diverted to other markets that don’t have a cap, undermining Europe’s security of supply, Kerstin Andreae, chairwoman of the energy lobby group BDEW, said in a statement. After weeks of discussions, divisions remain on the issue between European Union member states; energy ministers are due to meet Tuesday in Brussels to hammer out an agreement.

UK Power Stations Cashing In (1:40 p.m.)

Vitol SA is being paid £4,000 a megawatt-hour to generate in the UK’s balancing market, where National Grid fine tunes supply and demand.

VPI’s Rye House gas-fired power plant turned down its availability in the wholesale market, prompting the grid operator to accept a sky-high price from its traders to keep it running. Supplies are so tight that prices reached a record for 5 p.m.-6 p.m. in an auction yesterday.

German Households, SMEs Cut Gas Use by 18% (1:30 p.m.)

German households and small businesses have cut gas use by 18% since September as a mild autumn reduced heating needs, according to a report by energy lobby group BDEW. Adjusted for those above-normal temperatures, gas use is down 8% over the period, signaling that behavioral changes contributed to the reduction in energy consumption.

UK Cancels Request for Coal (11:30 a.m.)

National Grid canceled its request for two coal units to be ready to generate this evening if needed. It would have been the first time the reserve would have been called on since it was contracted in the summer.

Next Winter Looks Worse, IEA Says (11:20 a.m.)

Next year will be even tougher for Europe’s energy situation, according to International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol. It’s very likely that there will be no Russian gas and LNG supplies are at a record low, he added.

The good news is that it looks like Europe is “off the hook” for this winter, Birol said at a press conference alongside von der Leyen. “2023 may well be much more difficult than this year.”

Europe Sees Gas Storage in 2020 (11:15 a.m.)

The EU will have a gas shortage of up to 30 billion cubic meters in 2023 assuming Russian supplies are halted and Chinese demand picks up, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The bloc will need to speed up the roll out of renewables and boost measures targeting energy efficiency, while rolling out its joint gas purchases to stop member states from outbidding each other, she added.

Von der Leyen also called on countries to sign off on emergency measures, including a proposal for a gas price cap. Energy ministers are aiming to reach an agreement tomorrow, but divisions over the implementation of the cap remain.

Every day of delay comes with a price tag,” von der Leyen said. We need an agreement on legislation proposed Oct 18 and we need it now.”

Power Prices Calmer Tomorrow (10:39 a.m.)

Power prices in the UK for tomorrow fell suggesting an easing in the supply-demand balance tomorrow, with the day-ahead contract dropping 32% to £387.55 per megawatt-hour.

The price for Tuesday’s teatime peak at 5 p.m.-6 p.m. fell to £518 per megawatt-hour on Epex, about a fifth of the price for the same period today.

UK Gas Use Surges as Record LNG Arrives (9:24 a.m.)

UK’s forecast natural gas demand for Monday reached the highest level since February 2021, according to National Grid Plc.

To meet increased heating and power needs, flows from UK’s three liquefied natural gas terminals are at a record-high for the time of the year. Inflows of gas from mainland Europe started last week via one of the the two interconnector pipelines, adding to supply.

No Supply Interruption, UK Grid Says (8:47 a.m.)

The electricity system operator is not expecting an interruption to supply today, its executive director said, despite freezing weather putting a strain on the grid.

“We have enough supplies secure through the rest of the day that we can manage that and ensure that there’s no disruption to customer supplies as we manage through this very, very cold weather,” Fintan Slye told BBC Radio 4.

Britain Leans on Gas to Generate Power (8:33 a.m.)

Great Britain was burning gas to produce more than half of its power on Monday morning as low wind shrunk the amount it could generate from renewables.

Gas accounted for 58% of power generation, with nuclear at 14% and imports at about 9%, according to the National Grid ESO. Wind, usually saves the UK from burning a lot of expensive and polluting gas, was meeting just 4% of demand on Monday.

Grid to Run Demand Reduction Test (8:30 a.m.)

National Grid Plc is running a test of its flexibility tool on Monday night. The test will mean a turn down of a maximum 300 megawatts of demand from households and businesses form 5 p.m.

Octopus Energy Ltd. is offering its customers kick backs for reducing consumption from this evening.

Freezing Outlook (7:49 a.m.)

Freezing conditions will remain across Northern Europe through the week, with snow and ice triggering yellow weather warnings in the UK. The unseasonably cold weather is expected to hit the Nordics the hardest, with temperatures of 12.5 degrees Celsius below normal in Oslo this Friday, forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a report.

The cold snap is expected to remain across Germany and the UK throughout the week, with London forecast to see temperatures 7.3 degrees below the seasonal average. Milder weather is expected to return to the region from Dec. 21, according to Maxar’s report.

Test of Gas Reserves (7:47 a.m.)

All eyes will be on the rate of drawdown of natural gas storage facilities, which until now, has been quite delayed. Cold weather could mean these reserves are depleted at a faster rate to heat buildings and fuel Europe’s power stations.

Intraday Power Prices Jump (7:45 a.m.)

Scarce power supply across western Europe is driving up prices, which are traded in short-term intervals as well as months and years ahead.

French power for 9 a.m.-10 a.m. is selling for as much as €995 per megawatt-hour on exchange Epex Spot SE, about 20 times higher than normal levels before the crisis. UK power for 5-6 p.m., the teatime peak of demand, sold in the day-ahead auction for almost £2,600, a record, on Sunday.

French Nuclear Poised to Increase Supply (7:35 a.m.)

After months of near-constant delays, the French nuclear fleet is holding firm at just the right time. Electricite de France SA didn’t extend any outages over the weekend, meaning two more reactors could be producing power by the end of the week.

Generation is at the highest level since March and further restarts could push French nuclear power toward levels typical for this time of year. It couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

Coal Stays Alive (7:29 a.m.)

The UK’s system operator is paying coal plants that were heading for closure almost £400 million to stay online this winter as a back-up, while the German government extended the life of coal plants to replace the steady generation of nuclear plants it has mostly phased out.

UK Readies Coal Plants (1 a.m.)

The UK asked two coal-fired power plants to get ready in case they are needed as sub-zero temperatures test the grid.

“This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply,” National Grid said in a statement overnight.

Read: War Lowers Resistance to Renewables in Europe’s Biggest Polluter

--With assistance from Dylan Griffiths, Olivia Fletcher, Anna Shiryaevskaya and John Ainger.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • France copes with high power demand on nuclear supply ramp-up

    France on Monday avoided a strain on its power grids in the face of rising demand as Paris recorded sub-zero temperature, thanks to a ramp-up in supply in nuclear as well as hydro power and strong imports from neighbouring countries. Demand rose above 80 gigawatts (GW) during peak morning hours for the first time this winter, according to a spokesperson for RTE, the country's transmission system operator. France's nuclear availability was able to supply above 40 GW as its plants returned to levels last seen in early March over the weekend.

  • How to drive your car safely in snow and ice this winter

    Freezing weather brings with it the most treacherous driving conditions faced by British drivers and, along with floods and high winds, sub-zero temperatures contribute to a significant number of accidents. The sheer amount of standing water is a risk in itself, but can be lethal if it freezes.

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling t

  • Police warn motorists not to drive as snow and ice sweep UK

    RAC suggest football fans leave cars at home and go on foot if heading out to watch England play France

  • Rivian Backs Away From Van Partnership With Mercedes After Just 3 Months

    Back in September, Rivian and Mercedes-Benz signed a “memorandum of understanding to initiate a strategic partnership” on commercial battery-electric vans. The two companies intended to build vehicles together under one roof in central or eastern Europe, though they wouldn’t build the same vans. Each was to use its own platform, which made the potential benefits of the synergy a little unclear, at least to those of us on the outside.

  • 'The crisis is not over' -IEA warns gas shortage in 2023

    STORY: The head of the agency, Fatih Birol, warned that "the crisis is not over." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-country bloc's gas supply was "safe for this winter" but asked the member nations to begin preparing for the next winter as soon as possible. Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries in 2022, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel.But 2023 may pose an even tougher test than the energy crunch that has this year seen fuel bills soar for European households and forced industries to temporarily close to avoid crippling gas bills.The energy watchdog also called for better campaigns to encourage consumers to use less energy.

  • London covered in snow as freezing temperatures sweep UK

    London covered in snow as freezing temperatures sweep UKOriginal

  • Hear me out: The modular Framework Chromebook is worth the $1,000 (for some)

    It’s been a little over a year since the first Framework laptops launched, and now the company has a new model, the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. It offers the same benefits as its Windows sibling – namely, solid industrial design and specs coupled with the promise of customization and future expandability. That said, it’s also one of the more expensive Chromebooks available, starting at $999. That’s a lot of money for a Chromebook – but if it can last you five years or more, it might be worth the cost.

  • US-Africa Set to Iron Out Duty-Free Trade Pact Future at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- US resolve to claw back lost influence in Africa will be put to the test this week when dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter

  • Europe's gas market faces risks from EU price cap, Equinor says

    A European Commission plan for a gas price cap risks reducing liquidity in Europe's gas market, posing a threat to how it functions, head of trading at Norwegian oil company Equinor told Reuters, but its own gas deliveries will not be affected. For Equinor, the biggest concern is what happens to the liquidity in the gas market, Helge Haugane, Equinor's head of gas and power trading, said in an interview.

  • Heavy Snow Reported in California's Sierra Nevadas as Winter Storm Sweeps Through

    Heavy snow and gusty winds swept across northern California on Sunday, December 11, as a powerful winter storm gripped the region.Video from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows snow accumulating outside the lab in Soda Springs on Sunday morning. The lab said it was expecting a seven-day snow total of up to six feet by the end of the day.On Sunday night, officials warned drivers to take it slow and to be aware of snow removal equipment on roads and highways. Credit: UC Berkeley CSSL via Storyful

  • It took a full year, multiple calls to the dealership, and an angry tweet at Ford's CEO, to finally get my all-electric pickup truck delivered

    Forget SpaceX rockets and AI chatbots — the invention that's going to reshape our world is the all-electric pickup truck.

  • Incoming storm will create a blizzard in some areas

    Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

  • Higher output could boost Coal India's spot sales, chairman says

    Coal India will increase spot auctions of the fuel in the coming months, the chairman of the world's biggest coal miner said on Monday, as the company's rising output has left them with enough fuel to meet increasing demand from non-utility power plants. An increase in spot auction sales, which offer higher margins than its mainstay long-term contracts, will help Coal India to build off its record profit from this year and maintain a share price, which has climbed 25% since April and outpaced a 5.9% rise in the broader Nifty index. Non-utility power plants refers to those that don't have long-term contracts, or that operate only for in-house consumption by industries such as aluminium smelters.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Danske Bank investors appeal court clearance of ex-CEO Borgen - report

    A group of investors has appealed a November verdict by a Danish court which cleared former Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen of any liability for shareholder investment losses, media outlet Finanswatch reported on Monday, citing Borgen. Borgen was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters. In November 155 institutional investors lost a litigation case in which they had demanded 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($340.65 million) from Borgen, alleging he had failed to disclose information about suspicious payments funnelled through Danske Bank's former Estonian branch.

  • Energy bills: Find out which providers are paying you to turn off appliances

    Households could be rewarded today for cutting their energy consumption.

  • Strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday

    A strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday. Snow will begin in the mountains in the morning and will develop over Denver and the northeast plains Monday night. Snowfall in the mountains will be 8-16 inches, the Denver area will see lighter amounts of 2-4 inches through Tuesday. Blizzard conditions can be expect northeast of Denver and across the northeast quarter of Colorado on Tuesday – road closures will be likely along I-76 and vicinity from Fort Morgan to Julesburg.

  • Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows

    The falling debris can be seen shoving aside a pickup truck parked below the cliff.

  • Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US

    An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that could bury some locations of the interior Northeast with a foot or more of snow later this week as well as trigger areas of icy conditions and coastal flooding. "A storm will d