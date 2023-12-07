Energy Ministry: Russian attack on front-line power plant causes energy deficit

Russian troops struck a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's front-line regions on Dec. 7, causing a shutdown of two power units, the Energy Ministry reported.

The shutdown, combined with decreased temperatures, led to a power deficit in Ukraine's energy system, according to the ministry.

Ukraine's energy companies do not generally disclose the exact locations of facilities targeted by Russian attacks, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the country's critical infrastructure.

To compensate for the energy shortage in the system, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo has reportedly used emergency assistance from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia.

Ukrenergo and the Energy Ministry urged consumers to save electricity, especially during peak load hours.

Early on Dec. 7, the Energy Ministry said that 408 settlements across Ukraine were left without access to electricity due to active hostilities in front-line regions and technical problems in the power network.

As the cold weather sets in, Russia has ramped up its attacks against energy infrastructure in areas close to the front lines.

Last fall and winter, Russian troops launched widespread attacks on the country's energy system, nearly causing its collapse in some areas.

