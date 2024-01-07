Energy Ministry: Russian attacks cut off power in 2 mines in Donetsk Oblast

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast caused power outages at two mines while 18 workers were inside, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on Jan. 7.

Over the winter of 2022-2023, Russia engaged in a persistent campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing large-scale outages and damage to the grid.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped at the end of 2023, mirroring its strategy from last year.

The ministry didn't comment on the status of the workers who were in the mines at the time of the attacks.

Just two days earlier, the ministry reported that Russian attacks at another mine in Donetsk Oblast caused a power outage and 17 miners were forced to spend 16 hours underground until electricity was restored.

Russian attacks also damaged equipment at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast, and the remnants of expended munitions were found by an oil pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an overhead power line was knocked out by Russian attacks, causing power outages for residents in the area.

The ministry said that the energy system was generally under control and that there were no widespread electricity shortages.

Read also: Governor: Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast kills 11, including 5 kids

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.