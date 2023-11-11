Energy Ministry: Russian attacks on energy infrastructure impact 6 oblasts, thousands without power

Russian attacks hit energy infrastructure in several locations in Ukraine, leaving thousands without power in six different oblasts, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Nov. 11.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian shelling struck a substation, causing equipment to catch fire, which was put out by Ukraine's State Emergency Service. More than 2,500 people lost access to power in the oblast. It is unclear if that was due to the Nov. 11 attacks or if it was the result of earlier Russian strikes.

Russian shelling caused a power transmission line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to disconnect, leaving more than 1,000 people without electricity.

In Kharkiv Oblast, more than 1,600 people were left without power after Russian strikes caused overhead electrical lines to disconnect.

Russian attacks caused power outages in 12 communities in Donetsk Oblast and 18 in Chernihiv Oblast.

Repair work was underway across the affected regions, and power was restored for more than 3,600 people over the past day.

The ministry said that "the amount of electricity produced is sufficient to fully meet the needs of consumers and industry."

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Nov. 6 that Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been attacked 60 times in recent weeks.

As Ukraine braces for an uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

Russia began a campaign of mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system last year on Oct. 10 and continued to target the power system until spring, bringing the heating and power networks to a near-total collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved on Nov. 7 a plan by the National Security and Defense Council proposed the same day for stabilizing Ukraine's energy sector in preparation for the coming winter months.

Read also: Kyiv’s local businesses gear up for another difficult winter

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.