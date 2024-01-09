Energy Ministry: Russian forces fired on repair workers twice over past 2 days

Workers repairing damaged energy infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast were fired on by Russian forces twice over the past two days but still managed to restore power to 1,000 people, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Jan. 9. None of the workers were injured in the attack.

Over the winter of 2022-2023, Russia engaged in a persistent campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing large-scale outages and damage to the grid.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped at the end of 2023, mirroring its strategy from last year.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said on Jan. 4 that Russia had again damaged a front-line thermal power plant, the 12th time it had been targeted in the last 2.5 months.

The Energy Ministry said that the workers had come under fire in the village of Vesele the previous day and in Slobozhanske earlier on Jan. 9.

Their working conditions were complicated by poor weather, the ministry added.

