What Is Energy One's (ASX:EOL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Energy One (ASX:EOL) shares have continued recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. Zooming out, the annual gain of 161% knocks our socks off.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Energy One's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 39.86 that there is some investor optimism about Energy One. As you can see below, Energy One has a higher P/E than the average company (36.5) in the software industry.

ASX:EOL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Energy One shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Energy One earnings growth of 21% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 27%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Energy One's Balance Sheet

Energy One's net debt is 8.2% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Energy One's P/E Ratio

Energy One has a P/E of 39.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.4. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Energy One recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 30.4 to 39.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.