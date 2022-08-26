Energy price cap soars 80pc as Ofgem warns rise will hit sooner than October - live updates

Ofgem energy price cap gas prices Russia Ukraine cost of living crisis - Jacob King/PA Wire

British households could face a sharp rise in their energy bills before October as suppliers grapple with surging wholesale costs.

Regulator Ofgem this morning confirmed that the price cap will jump to £3,549. The 80pc increase equates to bills of almost £300 a month on average for a typical household.

While the rise officially comes into force from October 1, Ofgem warned some suppliers could start to increase direct debits before that date to spread costs.

The jump in prices will pile more pressure on strained household budgets ahead of a tough winter for British families.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the new prime minister will need to act “urgently and decisively” to tackle the crisis.

He added: “We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime minister that will require urgent action. The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us.”

While tackling the crisis will be a major challenge for the new prime minister, there’s little chance of new policy before either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak takes office.

Analysts have warned that millions of households will be forced into energy poverty – spending more than 10pc of their income on fuel – as a result of the surge in prices.

The situation looks set to get worse, too, with the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight warning bills could surge to £6,616 in April.

Soaring energy bills are a major driving force behind inflation, which has jumped to a 40-year high, pushing up the cost of living.

The Bank of England has forecast that higher gas prices will push inflation above 13pc by the end of the year, while Citigroup this week warned it could hit 18.6pc in January, the highest in almost half a century.

07:56 AM

Reaction: This is a market failure

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, says the wholesale energy market has failed.

Here is the signal that the summer holidays are over. After seemingly endless predictions, the true magnitude of the October energy price cap is now clear. Ofgem has rubber-stamped the letters from suppliers that will now start landing on millions of doorsteps informing customers of exactly how much they’ll need to pay for their energy as we go into winter. Households will face average monthly charges of £362 based on expected usage - almost three times more than the same period in 2021. Even after the £66 monthly discount currently on the table from the Government, families will need to find on average an extra £169 per month compared to last year, when many household budgets are already maxed out. The energy crisis we face this winter must never be allowed to happen again. This is a failure of the wholesale market and, until that is resolved, we won’t have a long-term solution. The Government has made it clear that it will not intervene further until a new Prime Minister is confirmed. As concerning as this is, there does seem to be consensus that more support will be made available, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough. Until the Government acts, which we expect will be in the coming weeks, consumers are being held in a cost-of-living limbo.

07:48 AM

IFS: Maintaining household support would cost £14bn

The Government would have to pay an additional £14bn to maintain its existing support package for households in light of the latest increase in the price cap, according to the IFS.

Today's increase will add £490 for a typical household’s energy bill over the period October to December relative to what would have happened if prices were unchanged.

In May, the Government announced a support package that represented around three-quarters of the expected rise in energy costs over the year. But that will now only cover 47pc of the increase.

The IFS has calculated that covering the same proportion of the increase in bills as intended back in May would now cost a further £14bn.

Isaac Delestre, research economist at the IFS, said:

The new energy price cap means that typical bills for this financial year will be 27pc higher than what had been expected when the last support package was announced in May. Mr Sunak has proposed additional spending, and tax cuts, that would cover a substantial portion of the increase in energy costs for the coming winter. Ms Truss has proposed a suspension of green levies that would have only a modest effect on household bills, but has so far been less clear on the scale of and nature of direct support she would provide. Looking beyond this winter, energy prices also look like they will remain very high well into next year, which will put pressure on the government to provide further support in the coming months. Whoever becomes the next prime minister will most likely be announcing a substantial package of support very soon after taking office.

07:43 AM

No support before new prime minister is chosen

It's clear there'll be no new support for households announced before the new prime minister takes office, meaning families will be left in limbo.

Here's the latest statement from a government spokesman:

We know people are incredibly worried about rising energy bills, following unprecedented gas prices across the continent driven by global events, including Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and his weaponisation of energy in Europe. Direct support will continue to reach people’s pockets in the weeks and months ahead, targeted at those who need it most like low-incomes households, pensioners and those with disabilities. As part of our £37bn package of help for households, one in four of all UK households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills over winter. The civil service is also making the appropriate preparations in order to ensure that any additional support or commitments on cost of living can be delivered as quickly as possible when the new prime minister is in place.

07:40 AM

Energy bills set to hit £6,616 in April

After today's 80pc surge in the price cap, analysts are warning things will get much, much worse.

Cornwall Insight has updated its forecasts to show bills will hit £6,616 in April. That's even more dire than previously thought.

It's worth pointing out that Cornwall Insight have been incredibly accurate with their estimates so far. Today's price cap rise was only £5 out from their forecasts.

Dr Craig Lowrey at Cornwall Insight said:

Today should be seen as a wake-up call to policy makers that short-term thinking and triage of the energy system is not enough. Without real change to the energy system in this country it is consumers, suppliers and the economy that will all continue to suffer the consequences.

Ofgem price cap Cornwall Insight - Cornwall Insight

07:23 AM

Martin Lewis: Latest rise in price cap is 'hideous'

Consumer expert Martin Lewis, who's been a vocal campaigner during the energy crisis, brands the latest increase in prices "hideous".

He says it's not a surprise, but it's a shock that there's no additional support in place yet.

Today's 80% rise is hideous but NOT a surprise. On @itvMLshow in March I first said "the Oct price cap may be over £3,000"



The rise is typically £750/yr more than help measures in May were based on.



The real shock is this announcement's happened without firm new help in place — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 26, 2022

07:19 AM

Bills may rise before October

The new energy price cap technically comes into force in October, but Ofgem has warned that bills could start to rise before then as suppliers spread the cost.

The regulator also said it's strengthened rules around direct debits to ensure suppliers set them at the right level and customers only pay what they need to.

It said this will stop companies from building up "excessive" customer credit balances and "using them in a risky way as working capital".

07:15 AM

Labour: This is a national emergency

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has blasted the "spectacle" of the Tory leadership race and urged the Government to take decisive action:

Today's announcement will strike fear in the heart of many families, and force many to make unthinkable choices this winter. The Tories now face an urgent choice. They can carry on letting oil and gas companies make huge profits whilst every family suffers with bills rising this winter. Or they can act now and stopping the energy price cap rising, by bringing in a windfall tax on those oil and gas profits. People deserve a government that is on their side and that can meet the scale of this national emergency – not this spectacle of a Tory leadership race or a Prime Minister that put his out of office on months ago. Labour is on your side, and our fully-funded plan to freeze the price cap will make sure households don’t pay a penny more this winter, saving you £1,000. Our mission for home grown renewable energy and to insulate 19 million homes will keep bills down for the long term too. Only Labour can give Britain the fresh start it needs.

NEW: Energy prices to rise by 80% in October.



This is incredibly worrying and will strike fear in the heart of many families.



We cannot wait any longer to act. This is a national emergency.



The Tories must freeze energy bills now so households don’t pay a penny more in winter. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) August 26, 2022

07:12 AM

Chart: Energy bills soar 80pc

The latest increase in the energy price cap takes bills an eye-watering 80pc higher, and it looks set to get worse.

This chart shows the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight, but some are even more pessimistic...

07:11 AM

Chancellor: I'm working flat out

Here's what Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has to say about the latest increase:

I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners. While Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support. This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.

07:07 AM

Ofgem calls for more government support

Let's just take another look at that quote from Jonathan Brearley.

He's explicit that the next prime minister will need to provide more support for British households to help them through the escalating energy crisis.

He adds: "The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us."

07:06 AM

Prices will get 'significantly' worse next year

Ofgem isn't giving forecasts for the future price cap due to volatility in the market, but it's making it clear that there's more trouble ahead.

The regulator said the market for gas this winter means prices could get "significantly worse" in 2023.

07:03 AM

Ofgem: We have no choice but to raise prices

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

We know the massive impact this price cap increase will have on households across Britain and the difficult decisions consumers will now have to make. I talk to customers regularly and I know that today’s news will be very worrying for many. The price of energy has reached record levels driven by an aggressive economic act by the Russian state. They have slowly and deliberately turned off the gas supplies to Europe causing harm to our households, businesses and wider economy. Ofgem has no choice but to reflect these cost increases in the price cap. The Government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year. We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming Prime Minister that will require urgent action. The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us. With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.

07:01 AM

Energy price cap hits £3,549

Good morning.

The energy price has jumped to £3,549 as surging wholesale gas prices put an ever-bigger strain on British households.

The 80pc increase in prices will come into effect from October, Ofgem confirmed this morning.

The figures are the latest blow for families battling the cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills a major driving force behind wider inflation.

They will also pile pressure on Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to provide more support if they become prime minister.

