Energy prices: How much will you pay from January?

The typical annual energy bill for a household in England, Wales and Scotland is set to increase to £1,928 per year from January.

The figure is based on how much energy the typical household uses. However, how much you'll actually end up paying depends on how much you use, where you live, and how you pay.

For example, energy users in north Wales, Cheshire and parts of Merseyside, are paying more than the average customer in Britain, while those in North East England pay less.

Having a prepayment meter, or paying by cash, cheque or bank transfer, also means you're paying more than direct debit customers.

Use the calculator below to estimate how much you'll be paying from January 2024.

Additional data analysis by Megan Riddell