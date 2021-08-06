Energy prices rise again for millions of households

A mother working from home while holding a toddler, with her family by her side

Energy prices will rise for millions of people across the UK in October, right at the start of the cold weather.

Regulator Ofgem said the price cap for default domestic energy deals would be raised to cover suppliers' extra costs.

The typical gas and electricity customer is likely to see their bill go up by £139 to £1,277 a year.

Charities warned the timing would hit struggling families hard, who already face losing an extra £20 a week from Universal Credit in October.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £153, from £1,156 to £1309, the regulator said.

"This is a devastating increase," said Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at fuel poverty charity National Energy Action.

"Millions of household budgets are already stretched to the limit and this massive increase could not be coming at a worse time."

Ofgem said rising wholesale costs were behind the increase, adding that the existence of the price cap meant households would save between £75-£100 a year.

The watchdog also pointed out energy users could switch to a better deal to save up to £200.

However, the Resolution Foundation says policymakers need to do more to help families who are close to the poverty line.

"Going forwards, the government must spearhead a successful, permanent switch to cheaper, renewable energy sources - ensuring that this switch is done in a way that minimises the impact on those already in fuel poverty, or at risk of falling into fuel poverty," said Jonathan Marshall, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation.

He added that policymakers must focus on widening the current warm homes discount scheme, as well as reversing the removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift, and identifying and offering targeted support to families at risk of falling into fuel poverty.

"A rise in in energy prices will disproportionately impact those who are already struggling, with the extra proportion of budgets consumed by higher prices three times greater for those at the bottom of the income distribution compared with those at the top," said Mr Marshall.

Who is affected?

Domestic energy bills are linked to wholesale prices, which have gone up this year

The price cap, set twice a year by the regulator, affects 11 million households in England, Wales and Scotland who have never switched suppliers or whose discounted deals have expired. Northern Ireland sets its own cap.

That accounts for about half of all UK households. The remainder are on so-called fixed deals, which will not be affected.

Around four million prepayment meter customers will also be affected.

The cap sets the prices that suppliers can charge for each unit of energy, but that does not mean there is a limit to how much people can pay.

The more gas and electricity you use, the higher the bill.

Why are prices rising?

Domestic energy bills are linked to wholesale prices, the price at which energy businesses have to pay for gas and electricity.

When wholesale energy prices fell last summer following the first lockdown, Ofgem reduced the level of the cap by £84 for last winter.

Analysis box by Colletta Smith, Consumer affairs correspondent

When the energy price cap was introduced three years ago, it was hailed as a shield for customers against unscrupulous energy companies charging sky-high prices.

But this October, the cap will rise to its highest ever level, so is it working?

The cap applies to a company's default tariff, impacting people who never or rarely change their deal, and also those on pre-payment meters who often have less choice.

While it restricted expensive prices at some companies, there have been accusations that the cap gave other firms an excuse to raise their prices up to same level as the cap.

When fixing the cap point, the regulator says it must consider the wholesale price of gas and electricity so that companies can still make a profit. That's what they describe as setting a fair price.

The result is that we've seen more standardised pricing across energy companies at those top rates, but not necessarily a market that's cheaper for most customers.

With many people continuing to work from home through the autumn and winter months, and other budgets already being stretched with reductions to Universal Credit, this big jump in utility bills will be an unwelcome extra pressure.

But in February it increased the cap by £96, blaming rising wholesale costs.

Since then the wholesale cost of energy - which account for 40% of domestic bills - has climbed by more than 50%, which has led to the latest increase.

Is switching the answer?

Fuel poverty charities are calling on Ofgem to provide deeper protection for the most vulnerable customers

Energy users on variable tariffs could move to a different cheaper deal with their existing supplier or switch to another one to save up to hundreds of pounds.

Switching online is relatively simple: just use an energy comparison site and all you'll need is your postcode, the name of your current supplier, and the name of your current tariff.

But some vulnerable people may not be able to switch, warns National Energy Action.

"For some customers, switching is impossible due to levels of debt, or because pre-pay customers have far fewer options to switch supplier or tariff," added Mr Smith.

The charity has called on Ofgem to provide deeper protection for the most vulnerable customers.

"The UK government can also directly help reduce energy arrears as well as maintaining investment to reduce needless energy waste in our homes," he said.