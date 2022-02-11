Energy prices in Turkey leave people struggling

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party's nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people's liberty and property.