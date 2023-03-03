Energy providers prepare for Hunt to extend bill support - live updates

Chris Price
·8 min read
Energy companies are amending their bills in anticipation of the energy price guarantee remaining at or near £2,500 - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Energy companies are amending their bills in anticipation of the energy price guarantee remaining at or near £2,500 - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Energy companies are reportedly preparing to amend bills as they expect Jeremy Hunt to keep the Government’s support package at £2,500 a year.

Households had faced a £500 rise in typical annual energy bills from April as the Government’s energy price guarantee raises the maximum people can pay on average to £3,000 a year.

However, some energy companies have already started amending future bills to reflect that energy help will continue at or very near to current levels beyond April 1, industry sources told the BBC.

The Government have previously said the energy price guarantee is under review while aTreasury source declined to "comment on speculation".

Read the latest updates below.

08:03 AM

Markets rise at the open

The FTSE 100 has rallied after steadier comments from a US Federal Reserve chief about the outlook for interest rates.

The blue chip index was up 0.5pc to 7,955.97 while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.2pc to 19,899.17 at the open.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he favoured "slow and steady" quarter-point US rate increases to limit risk to the economy.

08:00 AM

Cutting oil and gas production 'is not healthy', says Shell boss

Shell's new boss has said cutting oil and gas ouput will be bad for customers, echoing comments from the chief executive of rival producer BP.

Wael Sawan told Time Radio:

I am of a firm view that the world will need oil and gas for a long time to come.

As such, cutting oil and gas production is not healthy.

We've seen of course through 2022 the fragility of the energy system.

To see prices start to skyrocket, that's not healthy for anyone, particularly consumers.

This week, BP chief executive Bernard Looney warned that dutting fossil fuel supplies too quickly risks a fresh surge in energy prices.

07:53 AM

Government defends London stock market after Arm confirms $70bn snub

The British microchip company Arm has confirmed it has rejected ministers' lobbying and will proceed with a bumper US stock market listing.

Technology editor James Titcomb has the latest:

Rene Haas, Arm's chief executive, said the decision to float its shares on Wall Street came despite talks with the Government and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

He confirmed that Arm planned a secondary UK listing at some point in the future and said that the company would continue to be headquartered in Britain.

Confirmation that Arm will snub London is a blow to the Government, which had lobbied for Arm to return to the British stock market, and adds to growing concerns about the competitiveness of the market.

Read what Mr Haas and a Government spokesman said.

07:42 AM

FCA launches investigation into handling of nickel short squeeze

The markets watchdog has opened an investigation into the London Metal Exchange's handling of a controversial short squeeze in the nickel market last year.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it opened an enforcement investigation into some of the LME's "conduct and systems and controls" in the period leading up to the suspension of trades.

The LME cancelled about $3.9bn worth of trades on March 8 when futures spiked 250pc in a little over 24 hours.

The LME's actions effectively served as a bailout of top nickel producer Tsingshan Holding Group and eased the strain on brokers who were facing huge margin calls.

But it also caused huge controversy after hedge funds and other traders had highly profitable contracts torn up.

The Bank of England, which separately reviewed the LME's clearing operation, said that the clearing unit will need to strengthen its governance arrangements, increase independence in management and governance.

The LME said it will cooperate with the FCA's investigation.

Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange in the City of London - Yui Mok/PA Wire
Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange in the City of London - Yui Mok/PA Wire

07:37 AM

Rightmove shrugs off mini-Budget mortgage turbulence

Rightmove chief executive Peter Brooks-Johnson will step down after 17 years in the business in 2023, including six years as its boss.

He hailed the company's business model as it navigated the rapid rise in mortgage rates following the mini-Budget, as average revenue per advertiser grew by £125 - its second-highest performance after the 2021 Covid-recovery year. He said:

The year's changing housing market conditions demonstrated our customers' resilience and ability to adapt and to continue to succeed.

The softening from the Covid-induced frenetic market towards a more normal market earlier in the year was disrupted in the final few months by the unexpected rapid mortgage rate increases.

The strength of our results is a reminder of how effective and integral our new and existing products and services are in helping our customers in both faster and slower markets.

07:30 AM

Developers turn to Rightmove as off-plan sales dry up

Developers usually selling homes off plan turned to Rightmove to boost sales at the end of last year, as the estate agent revealed rising profits.

The online agent said it enjoyed an 8pc increase in the number of developments listed on its website at the end of 2022.

Rightmove brushed off concerns about the outlook for the property market as it revealed operating profit grew 7pc last year to £241.3m. Revenues were up 9pc to £332.6m.

In its annual results, the company said it will "remain alert to the ongoing economic uncertainty" but insisted it is "not materially impacted by the property market cycle".

It will increase its final dividend for 2022 by 8pc to 5.2p.

Developers are turning to Rightmove - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Developers are turning to Rightmove - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:11 AM

HS2 boss says delays under consideration as inflation bites

The HS2 rail project could be delayed among a number of potential options being considered to curb rising costs, the project's boss has said.

In an interview with the BBC, HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said the impact of inflation on the project over the past year has been "significant... whether that's in timber, steel, aggregates for all the concrete we need to use to build the job, labour, all our energy costs, fuel".

Phase One of HS2 involves the railway being built between London and Birmingham, with the line extended from the West Midlands to Crewe in Phase 2a.

Phase 2b will connect Crewe to Manchester, and the West Midlands to the East Midlands.

The latest target cost of Phase One between London and Birmingham is £40.3bn at 2019 prices.

A budget of £55.7bn for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015.

Mr Thurston told the broadcaster HS2 was in discussion with suppliers and the Government on finding ways to minimise the soaring costs.

An aerial view of the ongoing HS2 works over Jones Hill Wood and across the Misbourne Valley - Jim Dyson/Getty Images
An aerial view of the ongoing HS2 works over Jones Hill Wood and across the Misbourne Valley - Jim Dyson/Getty Images

07:06 AM

Good morning

Energy companies expect Jeremy Hunt to maintain his energy price guarantee at or close to £2,500 from April 1, sources have indicated to the BBC.

Some suppliers have started to amend future bills to reflect the possibility that Government subsidies will not change as expected.

Households are due to see bills rise by £500 from April 1 when the energy price guarantee increases the maximum average energy bill annually to £3,000.

5 things to start your day

1)  London has given up on risk and cannot compete with New York, warns City chief | Britain's failure to back "risk takers" means London is unable to compete with New York

2) Abandon hedonistic Western lifestyles, Chinese bankers told | Anti-corruption watchdog escalates crackdown on ‘unhealthy’ tendencies

3) Heat pumps and EV batteries could save grid £4.7bn, says Ofgem | Regulator's proposals aim to counter the problems renewable energy poses to the grid

4) Train services worst on record as 1,000 a day cancelled | Reliability plummets even on non-strike days, figures reveal

5) Immigration loophole will not be closed until autumn in move to avoid summer holiday chaos | Government delays ban on airlines' ‘wet leasing’ to relieve staff shortage pressures

What happened overnight

Asian shares rose on prospects for a steady economic recovery in China and after Wall Street reversed losses overnight following remarks by the Atlanta Federal Reserve chief on interest rates.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Raphael Bostic said he favoured "slow and steady" quarter-point US rate increases to limit risk to the economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7pc, on track for its first weekly rise in five. The index is up 1.6pc so far this month.

Japan's stocks ended higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index advancing 1.6pc to 27,927.47, while the broader Topix index added 1.3pc to 2,019.52.

Australian shares were up 0.4pc, helped by gains in miners and financials, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2pc in afternoon trade while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4pc. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.9pc.

Stocks on Wall Street flipped losses to gains on Thursday, as Treasury yields retreated from earlier highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended trading up 1pc at 33,003.57. The S&P 500 closed 0.8pc higher at 3,981.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite gained rose 0.7pc to 11,462.98.

Treasuries marched higher before pulling back following dovish reports that the Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hikes this summer.

Still, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes - the benchmark for global borrowing costs - reached a four-month high of 4.091pc. Meanwhile, the yield on two-year Treasury notes, which closely tracks short-term interest rate expectations, advanced to a 16 year high of 4.889pc.

