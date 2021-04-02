Energy Recovery Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Energy Recovery (NAS:ERII, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.13 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, Energy Recovery stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Energy Recovery is shown in the chart below.





Because Energy Recovery is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 19.1% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Energy Recovery has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.49, which is better than 74% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Energy Recovery at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Energy Recovery is fair. This is the debt and cash of Energy Recovery over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Energy Recovery has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $119 million and earnings of $0.47 a share. Its operating margin is 28.26%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Energy Recovery is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Energy Recovery over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Energy Recovery is 19.1%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 39.4%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Energy Recovery's ROIC was 31.14, while its WACC came in at 9.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Energy Recovery is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Energy Recovery (NAS:ERII, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 91% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Energy Recovery stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

