The energy revolution at the end of the world

Scotland’s Northern Isles, Orkney and Shetland, have long benefited from North Sea oil revenues. But with reserves declining, and climate change forcing a transformation of energy policy around the world, the islands have become a hotbed of renewable energy innovation. As Scotland prepares to host the COP26 UN climate summit in November, the Northern Isles could serve as an example for other nations, both of cutting edge technologies, and of difficult political choices.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More mature De'Aaron Fox ready to lead Kings in his fifth NBA season

    De'Aaron Fox has taken huge steps in his development in each of his first four seasons.

  • Two longtime House Democrats announce retirements as party squirms over 2022

    Two longtime House Democrats announced that they will retire from Congress at the end of their terms rather than seek reelection in 2022, adding to a growing number of Democrats who are leaving Congress as anxiety grows about Republicans winning back the House in 2022.

  • Explained: Key things to watch for at COP26

    Representatives from nearly 200 countries will convene in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of October for the COP26 conference to strengthen action against global warming.In the midst of extreme weather events around the world and following a United Nation’s climate report which warned that global warming was spiraling out of control, the actions of governments at this conference will determine whether it’s a success.Here are some of the issues that need to be resolved.Six years ago in Paris, countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius – ideally 1.5.To do this, emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and reach net-zero by mid-century.This year is the deadline for all 191 parties of the Paris Agreement to make steeper emissions cut pledges – called nationally determined contributions or NDCs.However, a U.N. analysis found that while 113 countries were on track to lower their emissions together by 12%, the available NDCs of all 191 countries equates to a 16% increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030.Around 120 countries have submitted revised NDCs, but there is a lack of consistency in plans.Negotiators need to agree upon common timeframes and approaches for future emissions cuts.In 2009, developed countries agreed to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing nations deal with the impacts of climate change.However, the most recent data from the OECD shows that in 2019, $79.6 billion was raised for vulnerable countries, up from 2% in 2018.Not meeting the $100 billion a year goal can break down trust at the climate talks, experts say.A new finance goal needs to be worked out for 2025 onwards.The UK COP26 president, Alok Sharma, has said he wants this conference to be the one where coal power is consigned to history.The U.N. has called for phasing out coal by 2030 in OECD countries, but environment ministers from the Group of 20 big economies have failed to agree to a timeline.Article 6 of the Paris Agreement covers the role of carbon markets.It calls for “robust accounting” to avoid “double counting” of emissions reductions.It also aims to establish a central U.N. mechanism to trade carbon credits from emissions reductions generated from low-carbon projects.But it has not yet been resolved.Progress on Article 6 broke down at the last talks in 2019, and will need to be addressed.

  • Police officer dead, another injured after I-540 crash near Knightdale, officials say

    The 23-year-old officer who died was the son of a former police chief in the Triangle.

  • China’s Economy Continues to Slow. What That Means for Investors.

    Foreign demand for Chinese exports is likely to decelerate over the coming year as backlogs are cleared, some analysts say.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forc

  • EPA reveals 120,000 sites in the US where people may be exposed to toxic 'forever chemicals,' the Guardian reports

    The manmade chemicals are linked to cancer and may be present at industrial sites, airports, and military facilities, with large clusters in Colorado and Oklahoma.

  • Two child welfare agencies exceeded Florida cap on executive salaries, says IG report

    Two privately-run, government-funded child welfare service organizations are being investigated for violating a state law on excessive executive compensation, the state’s chief inspector general told a House committee on Monday.

  • College towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census

    College communities such as Bloomington, Indiana; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and State College, Pennsylvania, are exploring their options for contesting the population counts, which they say do not accurately reflect how many people live there. When the pandemic struck the U.S. around spring break of 2020, it set off an exodus in college towns as classrooms went virtual almost overnight. The sudden departure of tens of thousands of students from these communities made it difficult to count them in the census, which began at almost the same time.

  • Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

    The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Israeli media said Saleh had been assisting the Iranian military against Israel.

  • Hungry bears descend on Denver

    Keep your eyes open, friends. Colorado wildlife officials are reporting an increase in black bear activity in the Denver metro area.What’s happening: Our furry friends are getting ready to hibernate — and they’re packing on the pounds to prepare. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That means they’re spending up to 20 hours a day stockpiling 20,000 calories wherever they can find them. State of play: Roughly 50 sightings in and around Denver have been repor

  • Obama steps in to gin up flagging Biden support

    Still acclimating to the post-White House political spotlight, former President Barack Obama is back ginning up enthusiasm for President Joe Biden and other Democrats as the incumbent struggles to unite his party and the country behind his sprawling liberal agenda.

  • Scientists see a La Niña coming. What does that mean for the dry American south-west?

    The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t

  • A Feud, an Ax, and a Fishing Knife: The Bloody Killing Roiling a Maine Island

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIvy LaChapelle was hardly surprised when her 28-year-old son, Roger Feltis, moved from mainland Maine to Vinalhaven, a sparsely populated island of spruce-covered coves and hardened fishermen, accessible only by ferry.“He loved the water,” she said. “He had a car accident years ago and was in a coma for a while. He was not even out of the hospital for four months and he was back out digging clams and being a sternman. That’s just what

  • Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now stands at a Texas golf resort

    Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now stands at a Texas golf resort

  • Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over alleged 2015 Trump Tower assault

    Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in New York in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference.

  • Democrats' religious hypocrisy is on display in Virginia

    Democrats' religious hypocrisy is on display in Virginia

  • Nearly 3 million people have signed a petition demanding that Congress issue a fourth stimulus check

    The petition shows there's a clear demand from Americans for more federal support, but it's unclear whether there will be a fourth stimulus round.

  • Democrats mock Donald Trump over Virginia governor race, flying a plane with a banner near Mar-a-Lago

    Democrats tease Donald Trump over Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's attempts to distance himself from the former president.

  • Man files class-action lawsuit against Canon, seeking more than $5 million in damages over printers that won't scan documents when ink cartridges are low

    A customer in Queens, New York, filed a class-action complaint against Canon, which centered on the scanning function of its All-in-One printers.