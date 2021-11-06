Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she's ‘very bullish’ on nuclear energy

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a video interview with Yahoo News' Senior Climate Editor Ben Adler at the COP26 summit, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Biden administration is "very bullish" on building new nuclear reactors.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories