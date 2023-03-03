‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

TipRanks
·7 min read

Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market.

For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant.

“I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O’Leary said. “The cash flow, the distribution… that sector is looking golden right now.”

O’Leary is not the only one thinking energy stocks are primed for more success. Taking a cue from O’Leary, we dipped into the TipRanks database and got the lowdown on three names for which the Street has big hopes – all are rated as Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. Let’s see what makes them appealing investment choices in the current climate.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

With a market-cap over $50 billion, Valero Energy is the world’s largest independent refiner. The San Antonio, Texas-based player operates 15 refineries in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. and boasts a total throughput capacity of around 3.2 million barrels per day. Not only that, but it is also the second largest renewable fuels producer in the world.

All this adds up to a recipe for success in the current climate, as was evident in the latest fourth-quarter results. The company notched profits that more than tripled from the same period last year as net income clocked in at $3.1 billion, amounting to adj. EPS of $8.45 per share. That figure also came in well ahead of the $7.22 forecast. Moreover, at 97%, Valero’s refineries showed their best utilization rate since 2018. This allowed the company to take advantage of the large gap between the prices of crude oil prices and refined product prices. The upshot of that was a 230% increase for the refining segment’s operating profit – to $4.1 billion.

Given the performance, Valero was also able to lower its debt load by $2.7 billion last year, and the improved balance sheet provided the company with the means to return more cash to shareholders. As such, In January, the company upped its dividend payout by ~4% to $1.02 per share. With an annualized rate of $4.08, the dividend gives a 3.1% yield.

This energy giant has drawn plaudits from Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins, who sees plenty to like here.

“We believe Valero remains extremely well-positioned to capitalize on the strength of the global refining backdrop as the ripple effects of Europe’s energy crisis add to the advantages of VLO’s top-tier portfolio,” the 5-star analyst said. “The company’s disciplined strategy has positioned VLO at the forefront of refining operations and broadened its footprint in both the renewable diesel and carbon capture spaces, all while re-fortifying its balance sheet. The stout combination will allow shareholder returns to ramp during 2023, positioning VLO to re-rate further.”

Accordingly, Jenkins rates VLO shares a Strong Buy while his $174 price target suggests the stock will post gains of 25% over the coming year. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)

Turning to the rest of the Street, the bulls have it on this one. With 14 Buys, and just a single Sell, the word on the Street is that VLO is a Strong Buy. (See VLO stock forecast)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Next up is Magnolia Oil & Gas, a pure-play oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) company. Most of MGY’s operations are concentrated in South Texas’s Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its holdings consist of a combined 460,000 net acres in the Giddings area and Karnes County, the former of which the business views as a resurgent oil play with ‘extensive inventory potential’ and significant room for growth.

Growth was on the menu for the profitability profile when the company reported Q4 earnings last month. The company dialed in net income of $254.8 million in the quarter, up from $192.1 million in the same period a year ago. That translated to EPS of $1.20, some distance above the $0.78 anticipated by the analysts. Total production in the quarter increased by 6% year-over-year to 73.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

During Q4, the company also repurchased 2.4 million shares for $57.8 million, not far off Q3’s $61 million, and the company has 8.9 million shares left on the repurchase authorization program.

MGY has also shown a consistent commitment to paying out its dividend, and in late January, the company raised the payment by 15% to $0.115. This brought the annualized value of the dividend to $0.46 per share, and makes the yield 2.08%.

For Truist analyst Neil Dingmann, it all adds up to a company that delivers the goods to its shareholders.

“We continue to favor MGY’s relatively methodical shareholder return plan that includes dividends that will not exceed 50% of the prior year’s reported Net Income and opportunistic share repurchases of at least 1% of total shares each quarter,” the 5-star analyst wrote. “The flexible shareholder return program ensures the company maintains its pristine balance sheet while having ample dry powder to materially participate if the large equity sponsor decides to sell some, or all of its remaining 13% total shares. MGY’s operational plan remains stable with two rigs continuing with one focused on their highest return development activity, and the other is focused on both developmental and delineation activity.”

Based on the above, Dingmann rates MGY shares a Buy along with a $29 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~27% from current levels. (To watch Dingmann’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, with 5 additional Buys outgunning 1 Hold, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. The forecast calls for 12-month returns of ~31%, considering the average target currently stands at $29.86. (See MGY stock forecast)

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

The last energy stock we’ll look at is Cheniere Energy. As implied by its ticker, Cheniere Energy is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) player, and in fact, in 2016, Cheniere was the first U.S. company to export liquefied natural gas.

Today, the Houston, Texas-based firm is the U.S.’s largest producer of LNG and the second biggest LNG operator in the world. The company’s LNG facilities are in Southwest Louisiana and South Texas, and Cheniere prides itself on servicing dozens of markets across five continents, believing that as countries across the globe look for cleaner ways to power their economies, the demand for its fuel will only increase.

That was quite evident in the company’s most recent quarterly statement – for 4Q22. Revenue grew by 38.6% year-over-year to $9.09 billion, beating the Street’s call by $1.05 billion. The company delivered consolidated adjusted EBITDA of roughly $3.1 billion, compared to 1.34 billion in the same period a year ago. For 2023, the company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the range between $8.0 billion and $8.5 billion.

For J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet, the print “delivered on multiple fronts,” including better-than-expected 2023 EBITDA guidance, and bettering Q4 EBITDA estimates. Additionally, Tonet said, “Unlike most others in our coverage, Cheniere demonstrated a strong commitment to share buy-backs, with over >$700mm executed in 4Q and plenty of room left on the $6bn program. At the same time, Cheniere redeemed $5.4bn of debt in 2022, highlighting robust financial flexibility.”

Summing up, Tonet further said, “We continue to see value in the company’s top-tier, long-term take-or-pay contract portfolio, leverage to incremental LNG demand (and capturing market share as other sources decline), and unrivaled execution.”

These bullish comments underpin Tonet’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on LNG, while his $209 price target implies share appreciation of ~28% over the one-year timeframe. (To watch Tonet’s track record, click here)

Amongst Tonet’s colleagues, there’s total agreement with that assessment; the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 13 Buys. The analysts see shares delivering returns of ~20% over the coming year, given the average target currently stands at $195.62. As a small bonus, the company pays regular dividends that currently yield 1% annually. (See LNG stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • MPLX LP (MPLX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching MPLX LP (MPLX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Is MPLX LP (MPLX) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    MPLX LP (MPLX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 8 places you can now get a guaranteed 5% — or more — on CDs or savings accounts

    Some banks and credit unions now offer rates 4x higher than the industry average. But will you meet the requirements?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in March

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.8% to 13.7%, are attractively valued and ripe for the picking.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.