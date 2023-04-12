Energy storage firm awarded £9m for innovative project

Electrical pylons coming from Dungeness power station running through the Romney marsh.

An innovative energy storage project developed in North Lanarkshire has been awarded £9.4m by the UK government.

Synchrostor plans to build a 1MW demonstration plant which will have the ability to charge, store and discharge energy for a period of 10 hours.

The Cumbernauld facility has been designed to outperform current battery technology.

The funding has been awarded under the Longer Duration Energy Storage competition.

Synchrostor was given £5m from the same scheme last year.

BBC Scotland has approached the firm, which is based in Edinburgh, for comment.

Energy Security Minister Graham Stuart described the business, which will create a Pumped Thermal Energy Storage (PTES) system, as "pioneering".

He added: "Storing energy for longer periods is vital to build a robust and secure energy system and ensure that renewable energy is used efficiently.

"I'm delighted that Scotland's PTES Demonstrator project is receiving government backing to make it a reality - there is a lot of talent in our UK industries and it's great to see them playing a role in the nation's energy security."

The government said maximising the potential of renewables would increase the resilience of the UK's electricity grid, while maximising value for money.

Home-grown energy

The funding will enable Synchrostor to prepare their technology for the energy market with a view to encouraging private investment and creating new green jobs.

Their funding in November went towards a prototype demonstrator of its single liquid flow battery technology.

East Lothian-based company Sunamp also received £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes.

The UK government said flexibility from technologies, such as electricity storage and electric vehicles, could save up to £10bn per year by 2050.

This would be achieved by reducing the amount of energy and network needed to create a secure, home-grown energy system.