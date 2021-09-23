What can I do if my energy supplier goes bust?

Couple looking at a bill

Almost 1.5 million customers have seen their energy firm collapse as a result of soaring gas prices.

What are your rights if this happens to you?

Which energy suppliers are going bust?

Seven energy suppliers - Hub, Money Plus, Utility Point, People's Energy, PFP, Green and Avro - have been forced out of business, affecting almost 1.5m customers.

There are fears more firms could follow.

Bulb, which has 1.7 million customers, is trying to bolster its finances. Another firm, Igloo, has said it's working with restructuring consultants but told the BBC it hadn't yet appointed administrators.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is having daily calls with the energy regulator Ofgem to monitor the situation.

What happens if my supplier collapses?

If your energy provider goes bust, you won't stop receiving gas and electricity.

Your account will be moved to a new supplier by energy regulator Ofgem - although this may take a few weeks.

Unfortunately, you may end up on a more expensive tariff with a new supplier.

It's not yet clear which firm will take on the 580,000 customers from Avro Energy, the biggest firm to fail so far.

Regulator Ofgem hasn't appointed a new provider for Green's 250,000 customers either.

What do I need to do?

Citizens Advice recommends making a note or taking a photo of your meter reading as soon as possible, and downloading any bills, while waiting for your new supplier to contact you.

There's no need to cancel direct debits straight away. You should wait for your new account to be set up before cancelling existing arrangements.

If you're in credit with your old supplier, your money is protected and you'll be paid back.

If you're in debt, you'll still have to pay the money you owe.

Smart meter

Will I still be able to find a cheap deal?

This is unlikely at the moment.

Price comparison site Compare The Market has paused its energy switching service, while other similar sites are offering far fewer deals than usual.

Citizens Advice has a useful guide to choosing the right tariff.

If your supplier goes bust, it says you should wait until Ofgem switches you to a new tariff before looking for a better deal - otherwise you may find it harder to reclaim any money you're owed.

Ofgem also sets out the steps you should take to switch energy supplier and shop for a better deal.

What is the energy price cap?

About 15 million households in England, Wales and Scotland were already facing a 12% rise in their energy bills from October, when a higher energy cap is due to come into force.

The energy cap was introduced in January 2019 and sets the maximum price suppliers can charge customers on a standard - or default - tariff.

In Northern Ireland, a separate market with two suppliers, prices will also rise next month by 21.8% (SSE) and 35% (firmus).

Why are gas prices so high?

A worldwide squeeze on gas and energy supplies has meant gas prices in the UK, Europe and Asia have risen 250% since January.

Wholesale gas price chart

Supplies of renewable energy in Great Britain are also down because it's been the least windy summer since 1961.

A recent fire at a National Grid site in Kent also closed a power cable supplying electricity from France.

Rising gas prices have also led to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is widely used in the food and drink industry.

US-owned CF Industries recently shut two UK sites that produce 60% of the country's commercial CO2 supplies.

After warnings from food producers and supermarkets that a continuing CO2 shortage would cause significant disruption to the supply of fresh produce, the government agreed to pay tens of millions of pounds to CF Industries to reopen its Teeside plant.

