Energy supply prices set to change Dec. 1, consumers advised to shop rates

Your heating bills may be higher this year, as many gas and electric suppliers are adjusting their rates come Dec. 1. But, here in Pennsylvania, consumers have the option of shopping for their rates.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), energy supply prices reset several times each year in Pennsylvania.

“It is a regular thing, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone’s aware of,” said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, Press Secretary for the PUC.

Generally, every utility bill is comprised of two major parts. One part includes the costs for the local utility company that delivers the electricity or natural gas to your home. Those costs seldom change. The second part covers the cost of the actual supplied energy, considered the supply or generation charge.

While your local utility company can provide the supply at a rate known as the ‘price to compare” (PTC), consumers in Pennsylvania can shop around to receive their supply from another company. Consumers can seek lower rates or other desired factors like renewable energy.

Hagen-Frederiksen said that customers can safely shop at the PUC’s neutral, independent energy-shopping websites: PAPowerSwitch.com and PAGasSwitch.com.

Once there, consumers can search for offers in their area and review the terms. If you find a supplier that meets your needs, you can get linked to sign up on the company’s website.

“Generally, beyond signing up, there’s not much more that you need to do,” Hagen-Frederiksen said. “We encourage people to understand all of the terms and conditions... you’ll get a confirmation from your new supplier, and you’ll also then get a confirmation from your local utility saying ‘hey, we got a request to switch you to a new supplier, did you make that request? Is this a legitimate thing?’ So, there are backups and safety nets in there.”

Short-term contracts tend to offer lower prices than long-term contracts, he said.

Channel 11 spoke with a Shaler Township man who said that he recently shopped around for his natural gas supplier, and is now paying half of what he once was.

“It is worth it, every penny counts,” said Joe McPeak.

For a full list of the price adjustments, visit:

https://www.puc.pa.gov/press-release/2023/puc-reminds-consumers-of-december-1-energy-price-changes

Not all suppliers are raising rates.

For instance, Duquesne Light is decreasing its PTC from 11.45 cents per kWh to 10.46 cents. West Penn Power is increasing rates from 9.929 cents per kWh to 10.001 kWh, but still remaining the slightly cheaper option.

Another way to save money is by cutting down on your usage.

The PUC offers the below tips to do so, and encourages anyone who is struggling with paying their bills to contact their utility companies directly and inquire about assistance programs.

“Pay attention to the thermostat – Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact energy costs by up to 3%. Also, consider a programmable thermostat to automatically lower temperatures while you are away from home.

Have your furnace serviced – Regular furnace maintenance along with clean air filters help ensure efficient operation of your heating system.

Insulate and seal leaks around your home – Adding insulation, installing storm windows and doors, and sealing cracks and air leaks can help you stay warmer and use less energy.

Install or repair ceiling fans in high-traffic rooms – Many people can reverse the direction of ceiling fans to clockwise to produce an updraft and move warmer air near the ceiling downward, keeping the room and you warmer.

Consider resetting your water heater thermostat – Water heaters are the second highest source of energy usage in the home, and many people have the thermostat on their water heater set too high. Setting the temperature on your water heater a few degrees cooler can help save money on your energy bills.”

