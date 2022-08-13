Energy traders are making a killing exporting US natural gas to Europe as prices there soar — with single shipments bringing in $200 million

Harry Robertson
·3 min read
Natural gas shipments
US natural gas exports to Europe have surged.LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

  • Energy companies and traders are raking in huge profits selling US natural gas to Europe as prices there skyrocket.

  • The US is now sending 60% of its liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, up from less than 20% this time a year ago.

  • "You're not talking about a margin. You're talking about a multiplier," one expert said. "All in all, it's insane."

Energy companies and traders are raking in huge profits selling US natural gas to Europe as prices on the continent skyrocket, with a single shipment netting around $200 million of profit, according to industry experts.

US exports of natural gas across the Atlantic have surged in 2022, as companies pounce on the huge earnings on offer while European governments facing a Russian supply squeeze desperately try to fill their storage tanks before winter.

"You're not talking about a margin. You're talking about a multiplier," Laurent Segalen, an energy investment banker who hosts the Redefining Energy podcast, said about the so-called arbitrage trade.

"All in all, it's insane," he told Insider.

Segalen said companies with gas to sell in the US can fill a large ship and send it across the Atlantic for around $60 million, with the cargo then fetching around $275 million in Europe.

Buyers who locked in deals to purchase US natural gas before the latest surge in European prices would also be making huge profits, according to Segalen.

Felix Booth, head of liquefied natural gas analysis at Vortexa, said he thought companies could be making around $150 million on each shipment.

"It's an incredible arbitrage that's open at the moment," he said. Booth said anyone holding natural gas in the hope that its price would rise has experienced "incredible" profits.

Large energy companies such as France's TotalEnergies as well as major trading houses such as Trafigura and Gunvor are some of the key players buying and selling US natural gas.

Booth said the companies are delivering what the continent needs as supplies run low. "It's not purely profiteering," he said. "There's a reason why the prices are so high."

Natural gas prices in Europe have spiraled upwards in 2022 as Russia has slashed exports of the fossil fuel to the continent. Last month Russia's Gazprom cut flows through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany to just 20% of capacity.

European gas prices have risen around 200% in local currency terms over the last year. When converted into dollars, benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas futures prices stood at around $62 per metric million British thermal units (mmbtu) on Friday.

By contrast, US natural gas is far cheaper, given the country's plentiful supplies and its lower capacity for exports. US Henry Hub natural gas futures traded at around $8.70 per mmbtu Friday, even after rising sharply in recent months.

 

The gaping price difference has pushed major companies to ramp up exports from the US to Europe. Just shy of 60% of US liquefied natural gas exports — or 115 kilotons per day — went to Europe in August, according to commodities data company Vortexa. That's up from just 19% — or 35 kilotons a day — in the same month in 2021.

In June, US shipments supplied more gas to Europe than Russian pipeline flows, according to the International Energy Agency.

The surge in global energy prices has been extremely lucrative for the big energy firms. Gunvor, a major trading company headquartered in Switzerland, posted record profits in the first half of the year. Total's profit also hit a record, with the company's trading arm performing strongly.

Segalen and Booth both said they expect US natural gas exports to Europe to continue at similar levels as governments such as Germany scramble to secure supplies of the fossil fuel, which is vital for heating and industry.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia starts power generation from second turbine at mega-dam

    Ethiopia kickstarted electricity production from the second turbine at its controversial mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Thursday, despite continuing objections by Egypt and Sudan over the project.

  • Winter diesel shock looms as tanks dry up ahead of sanctions

    Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent's industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies. Diesel, along with other distillate fuels such as heating oil and gasoil, are the lifeblood of industry with uses ranging from powering factories to heating homes, in addition to being used as a motor fuel. When Russia, which supplies Europe with about 60% of its import requirement, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the diesel market went into shock as it priced in a possible cutoff of those supplies.

  • European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

    Now, white dust and thousands of dead fish cover the wide trench that winds amid rows of trees in France’s Burgundy region in what was the Tille River in the village of Lux. From dry and cracked reservoirs in Spain to falling water levels on major arteries like the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, an unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species.

  • Wildfires burn, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe

    European nations sent firefighting teams to help France tackle a "monster" wildfire on Thursday, while forest blazes also raged in Spain and Portugal and the head of the European Space Agency urged immediate action to combat climate change. More than 1,000 firefighters, backed by water-bombing planes, battled for a third day a fire that has forced thousands from their homes and scorched thousands of hectares of forest in France's southwestern Gironde region. "It's an ogre, a monster," said Gregory Allione from the French firefighters body FNSPF said.

  • Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents

    U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents show that Cheniere, the top U.S. LNG exporter, may have had a chance to avoid its current struggle with looming federal limits on emissions of formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals. The Texas-based company could be forced to undertake outages that might reduce or slow gas shipments to make expensive upgrades, potentially wiping out any cost savings made a decade ago when it disregarded concerns from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • In charts: How Rishi Sunak pulled ahead of Liz Truss at Telegraph hustings

    Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battled it out in Cheltenham on Thursday night at their sixth Tory leadership hustings, hosted by The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey.

  • Goldman Sees US Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5 by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere a

  • Russia’s threats to shut down Jewish Agency raise alarm bells for those who remember the past

    During the Cold War, Jewish emigration from the Soviet Union was tightly restricted. Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusRussia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a surge of refugees fleeing the war zone, but political repression and economic uncertainty have also prompted emigration from Russia itself. Among the emigrants are Russian Jews, 16,000 of whom have left for Israel in the nearly six months since the war’s start. Now, Russia’s Justice Ministry is threatening the organization

  • War, climate change take toll on Syria’s 'golden' crop

    STORY: Pistachios have become a casualty of the war in SyriaThey're known as the 'golden' cropand have long been a valuable exportBut many of the trees were slashed and burned during the warClimate change is taking a toll tooSyria saw its worst drought in more than 70 years in 2021PISTACHIO FARMER, YOUSSEF IBRAHIM, SAYING:"For example this bunch of pistachios should be bigger than this, almost double the size. Because of the dryness, lack of water, lack of fuel due to the sanctions, we are unable to water them properly."Farmers are harvesting just a quarter of the crop they gathered before the warPlanting new trees takes up to 12 years to bear fruit

  • U.K. so hot and dry, the source of the River Thames has dried up

    "Hopefully downstream we will find the Thames, but at the moment, it's gone," said one tourist who had come, hoping to see the origin of the iconic English river.

  • Espionage Act Explained: Trump Is First U.S. President Investigated for Potentially Violating the 1917 Law

    The search warrant used to access Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home shows federal agents sought evidence of three potential crimes related to national security

  • 7 Italian Towns You Must Visit

    Italy is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

  • Climate change: Drought highlights dangers for electricity supplies

    Dry conditions in the UK and Europe are stress on facilities including nuclear, say experts.

  • Rubio warns of future political consequences after FBI’s search of Trump’s residence

    During a roundtable meeting with the Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio said the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is “playing with fire” and that it could have future consequences.

  • Landfills around the world release a lot of methane - study

    STORY: Landfills around the world release lots of methane due to decomposing food wasteSource: Science Advances studyA satellite-mounted detector showed high methane levels over cities in India, Pakistan and ArgentinaHigh-resolution satellite images snapped in 2020 revealed the gas was coming from upwind landfillsOne Mumbai landfill, for example, was putting out over 94,000 tons of methane per yearMeanwhile a Buenos Aires landfill emitted just under 276,000 annual tons That’s half of the city's total methane emissionsLandfill waste is responsible for about 11% of global methane emissionsand is expected to increase about 70% by 2050 as the global population continues to climbSource: World BankMitigation steps might include food composting or capturing the methane for biogas

  • The UK is the latest country to ready for blackouts and power shortages this winter, as Europe's energy crisis intensifies, according to a report

    Cold weather could combine with gas shortages as Europe's energy crisis intensifies - and the UK government is preparing for organized power cuts.

  • EU, South Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and South Korea have raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may discriminate against foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday, Congress would lift the cap on the existing $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchasers but impose restrictions, including barring vehicles not assembled in North America from receiving the credit.

  • How Salman Rushdie Attacker Was Able to Walk Right Onto Stage

    Charles Savenor/Local News X/TMX via ReutersSeveral disturbing lapses in security preceded the stabbing ambush on Salman Rushdie at a talk in New York on Friday morning, according to witnesses and one former employee who told The Daily Beast he had long feared such an attack.Among the shocking claims: No security checkpoint is required for attendees to enter the lecture hall at the Chautauqua Institution, where Rushdie was stabbed in the neck on stage, and bags were also allowed in the hall.A “d

  • South Africa Gets Another Unsolicited Bid for a Telkom Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The South African government received an unsolicited bid for its 40.5% stake in Telkom SA SOC Ltd., following an announcement that MTN Group Ltd. is planning to acquire part of the carrier.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semicondu

  • Boeing restarts Dreamliner deliveries

    The Boeing Co. has wasted no time in restarting deliveries of its wide-body 787 Dreamliner.  The company handed over the first new Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, with the delivery going to American Airlines.