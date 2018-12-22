Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) isn't the same company it was just a few months ago, when it was known as Energy Transfer Equity. That's because it merged with controlled partnership Energy Transfer Partners (and changed its name along the way). Although the name game might be a bit confusing, the end result is a simpler business with, hopefully, greater access to the capital it needs to fund long-term growth and support its huge 8.6% yield. But you need to go back further than this October 2018 merger to decide if you want to buy Energy Transfer LP.

Doing the right things today

Energy Transfer LP is, without question, making the right moves to simplify its business structure. But this last move is just a step along the way, which included the merger of Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners in 2017 (Sunoco Logistics, the surviving entity, changed its name to Energy Transfer Partners following completion of the deal). Even after these two moves, though, Energy Transfer LP still has two controlled entities under its umbrella: Sunoco LP and USA Compression Partners, LP. It controls the general partners of each of these entities and has a sizable financial stake in both of them. It owns the incentive distribution rights at Sunoco LP, as well.

So, while simpler, Energy Transfer LP is still a bit of a complex beast. Simply put, it is not a set-it-and-forget-it type of investment; you'll need to pay attention to what's going on beneath the covers if you buy in here. More "simplification" down the line wouldn't be a bad thing, either. That said, the partnership has been doing fairly well as of late.

The third quarter was a record setter, with net income up 47% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 30%. And distributable cash flow advanced 27%, hitting a record $1.38 billion.

The wrong move

Clearly, management's strategy for growth has been paying off. And that's not a short-term thing. Longer term, Energy Transfer LP has rewarded investors with annual distribution increases in each of the last 13 years. You have to do some things right to achieve that kind of a distribution streak.

Still, it's important to dig just a little deeper than the last quarter, or a long string of distribution increases. The partnership's history dates back to 1995, when it was just a tiny midstream player. Although internal growth has been a key part of its expansion effort, the partnership's vast scale today was really driven by acquisition. The complexity of the business noted above speaks to these efforts. And while the numbers today show long-term success, one failed purchase attempt stands out as a warning.

In late 2015, Energy Transfer agreed to buy The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) for $37.7 billion. Unfortunately, energy prices were cratering at the time and taking the share prices of midstream companies with them. The drop in Energy Transfer's unit price was severe enough that it turned what had looked like a good deal into a big problem. Because of the price drop, selling units to fund the acquisition would have been prohibitively expensive and highly dilutive. Issuing debt, meanwhile, would likely have resulted in a distribution cut.