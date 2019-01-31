Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $14.71, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day.

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $14.71, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 10.72% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.19% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 4.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.85 billion, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.79% lower within the past month. ET is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ET has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.1.

Also, we should mention that ET has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.