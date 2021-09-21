Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is one of them. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) owns and operates a portfolio of energy assets. In the last three months, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) stock lost 20%. Here is what the fund said:

"Energy Transfer LP (ET)rose over the period along with the price of oil climbing 40.59% over the period. The company received positive news that the Dakota Access Pipeline project would not be shut down while the Environmental Impact Statement by the US Army Core of Engineers is drawn up. Energy Transfer reported strong 1Q results with revenue of $17B surpassing expectations for $11.8B with adjusted earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hitting $5.04B ahead of consensus of $2.77B. The company raised full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $12.9-13.3B from $10.6-11.0B previously, with the increase largely related to the benefits realized from Winter Storm Uri. The company paid down $3.7B in debt during the quarter, using strong cash f low to reduce leverage. The company also announced the issuance of $900M in 6.5% Series H perpetual preferreds with the company using the proceeds to repay debt and for general purposes."

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was one of the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) stock remained unchanged from the previous quarter (see the chart here). Our calculations showed that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

