Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $15.10, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session.

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $15.10, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 5.59% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.82 billion, up 29.39% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.48% higher. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ET has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.18.

Investors should also note that ET has a PEG ratio of 0.33 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



