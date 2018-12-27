Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $12.84, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 11.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2019. On that day, ET is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.82 billion, up 29.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $56.81 billion, which would represent changes of +24.79% and +38.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.47% lower. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ET is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.26, so we one might conclude that ET is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ET's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

