Energy bills shake-up plans to smooth price rises

Woman reads bill

The UK should update the price cap on energy bills every three months instead of twice a year to help households, the energy watchdog has proposed.

Ofgem said that a more frequent price cap would reflect the most up-to-date energy prices.

It would mean "when prices fall from the current record highs, customers would see the benefit much sooner".

Households are already facing pressure from high gas and electricity prices after the price cap rose in April.

The price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge households in England, Wales and Scotland on standard tariffs, affecting around 18 million homes.

Last month, it jumped from £1,277 to £1,971 and is forecast to soar a further 32% when the cap is revised again in October.

For the 4.5 million people on prepayment meters, the price of energy has now risen by an average £708 to £2,017 a year.

Ofgem's chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "Today's proposed change would mean the price cap is more reflective of current market prices and any price falls would be delivered more quickly to consumers.

"It would also help energy suppliers better predict how much energy they need to purchase for their customers, reducing the risk of further supplier failures, which ultimately pushes up costs for consumers."

Since early last year, more than 30 UK energy companies have gone bust after firms found themselves unable to pass on the full cost of soaring wholesale gas to customers because of the price cap.

"The last year has shown that we need to make changes to the price cap so that suppliers are better able to manage risks in these unprecedented market conditions," said Mr Brearley.

Rising household energy bills have also pushed up the UK inflation rate to 7% and it is expected to show another sharp rise for April when new data is announced on Wednesday.

'Challenging winter'

Story continues

The Bank of England has warned that the cost of living could rise above 10% later this year.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research think tank is estimating that 1.5 million households will struggle to pay energy and food prices this year.

Ofgem said it is launching a consultation and hopes that it can introduce quarterly price cap reviews from October to "support the sector through a potentially challenging winter".

The watchdog also recently said that it is reviewing whether energy suppliers are raising customers' direct debit payments by "more than is necessary". If Ofgem finds any rules have been broken it could issue substantial fines.

Energy UK, which represents the industry, said: "Suppliers are required to set [direct debits] at a fair and reasonable level based on the customer's individual circumstances, taking into account factors like previous energy use or record with previous payments."