Energy, wildlife, and the myth of the zero-sum game

Noelle Swan
·2 min read

The pandemic sent shock waves through many sectors, but 2020 was a banner year for renewable energy. The industry saw the largest year-over-year increase in 20 years, with nearly 280 gigawatts going online last year, according to the International Energy Agency. Newly added fossil fuel-based projects, on the other hand, declined from 64 GW in 2019 to just 60 GW in 2020, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The shift is a big win for the environmental community. Yet many renewable projects face sharp head winds from environmentalists all the same. A recent cover story by Dyna Rochmyaningsih centers on a dam project in Indonesia that would slash carbon emissions but also threatens the survival of the rare Tapanuli orangutan.

Similar concerns dog renewable projects around the world. Solar fields, wind farms, and hydroelectric dams all require large swaths of land. The batteries that bring reliability to intermittent power sources require extraction of rare earth metals from the land. At a time when the United Nations has warned of unprecedented and accelerated extinction of global species, the loss of even a small habitat can have cascading effects on ecosystems.

But these two ecological values don’t have to be in opposition, says Jean Su, energy justice director for the Center for Biological Diversity, a U.S.-based advocacy group. “We actually have the ability to build both a climate-safe future as well as one that can be just,” she says.

One way to achieve both of those goals is to invest in rooftop solar and localized power generation on already degraded or built environments, she says. This approach not only avoids disruption of pristine habitat, but also puts the potential savings from renewable energy directly in the pockets of consumers.

When it comes to large, utility-scale projects, she points to California’s Desert Renewable Energy and Conservation Plan as a model for thoughtful siting of both electricity development and land conservation. The plan looked at the region holistically and carved off specific areas for both preservation and development.

Innovations are emerging throughout the sector.

In the American Midwest, the nation’s so-called wind belt, The Nature Conservancy has developed Site Wind Right, an interactive map that uses geospatial data to overlay key wildlife habitats. The tool revealed potential for 1,000 GW of wind power that could be developed away from critical habitats.

In southwest Oregon, researchers found that solar farms can also be used to cultivate pollinator habitat.

The bottom line is “this is not a zero-sum game,” Ms. Su says. “In the current climate, people get so oppositional. When we’re talking about our climate emergency and our biodiversity crisis, there are going to be fervent advocates on both sides. The solution has to be right down the middle of both concerns. But both can actually be achieved together with extremely thoughtful, careful planning.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EVs will dominate by 2033, study finds

    In the next decade, electric vehicles will make up half of sales and in 24 years the internal combustion engine will be all but gone, according to one prediction.

  • Siemens CEO: climate change response opportunity

    Siemens CEO Roland Busch says his company is well-positioned to help manage the challenges of the consequence brought by climate change. (July 9)

  • Along St. Petersburg’s waterfront, the park is quiet but the smell is strong

    ST. PETERSBURG — The 9 a.m. bayside air reeked of dead fish. Megan McDonald smelled it as she approached the park with her friend’s two dogs, and walked up to the concrete seawall and looked down at the water. There were thousands of tarpon and snook floating sideways. “I didn’t expect it to be like this,” said McDonald, 27. The six volleyball courts, usually full, had only two in use. “Where ...

  • North Texas is closer to building ‘devastating’ reservoir. Residents are fighting back

    Despite it not being well known in Dallas-Fort Worth, Northeast Texans have been battling the Marvin Nichols Reservoir for the better part of two decades.

  • Watch as thousands of fish fall from plane in ‘extreme’ lake stocking program in Utah

    Imagine getting hit by thousands of baby fish.

  • 'Unrecognizable.' Lake Mead, a lifeline for water in Los Angeles and the West, tips toward crisis

    Lake Mead is at the lowest water levels in its 85-year history. Federal officials who manage the lake expect to soon declare a water shortage.

  • Our climate change turning point is right here, right now

    People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act In April, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino, where he announced a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. On July 8, Newsom added nine more counties to the state’s emergency proclamation. Photograph: Kent Porter/AP Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are

  • A couple says their Tesla Solar panels caused relentless leaks that led to mold 10 times the healthy limit, $115,000 in damages, and a long-running legal battle

    A couple who blame Tesla's solar panels for roof leaks and a mold infestation are now locked in a legal battle about ending their contract.

  • Aerial photos capture the devastation of the California drought that's shriveling vegetation and drying up reservoirs

    Boats sit on dry land, once-lush palm trees are shriveled, and canals have been reduced to puddles of toxic residue.

  • Red tide runs rampant across Tampa Bay again

    Red tide is impacting humans' own everyday lives — beyond impacting our wildlife — in ways large and small.🐟 St. Pete has removed more than 15 tons of dead fish from its waterways.🏝 Hillsborough County closed the beaches at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Friday due to public health concerns.🏖 The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday night, in effect through tonight, advising people to avoid going into the water in coastal southern

  • Power plants that failed Texas in February also triggered June's power grid scare

    An Austin American-Statesman analysis shows 109 of 155 ERCOT power generators that went offline in June also went out during the deadly Texas freeze.

  • The tiny Alaskan island fighting for its future

    "It's a little rock out in middle of the Bering Sea. Twelve miles long, three miles wide. It's high, we've got cliffs that top a thousand feet. And it's got millions of birds and it's got thousands of seals.’’''My name is Patrick Pletnikoff. I was born here on St. George Island in 1948.’’The remote, fog-shrouded and weather-beaten St. George Island may be rich in wildlife, but there’s not many humans left there to protect it.That’s apart from mayor Pletnikoff, who hopes that his long-cherished vision for reviving the island’s tiny economy, and its declining colonies of northern fur seals, might now have a fighting chance of success.With President Joe Biden pledging to protect 30% of U.S. land and sea by 2030, Pletnikoff is pushing the federal government to designate Alaska's first marine sanctuary around St. George.He says this could unlock a new "conservation economy" based on eco-tourism, sustainable fishing, and field trips by scientists studying the stark impacts of climate change in the Bering Sea. "Marine sanctuaries are very significant, and we believe in order to preserve the value of what people refer to as the 'Galapagos of the North', we need to have a designation, something that will allow protection and something that will allow us to preserve and have a voice in that decision making process."Generations of Alaska’s indigenous Unangan people worked in harsh conditions in the commercial seal harvest on St. George until it was banned in the 1980s.With the island’s population now down to about 50 people, some doubt that tourism will be enough to reboot the economy.The fishing industry is also wary, saying the waters off St. George are already among the most rigorously managed in the world.Scientists are still puzzling over why the island’s seal population has declined dramatically since the 1950s.Regardless, many islanders believe industrial trawling is at least partly to blame.Laurance Prokopiof is public works director on St. George and a former fisherman. "The whole process of going after the sanctuary status was to push the big fishing fleet, trawling fleet away from the island. Right now, the limit we have out here is three miles. So you can watch these guys going back and forth out there scooping everything up. Basically, that's it, just to get them away from the island and try to get our stocks to recover, whether or not that is too late for that, we don't know. I mean, fishing is dismal out there now, versus 10 years ago."And far greater disruption may be in store from a source that no sanctuary can prevent: climate change.With Bering Sea winter sea ice shrinking to its lowest level in millennia and marine heatwaves coinciding with mysterious die-offs of puffins and other seabirds, rising temperatures are playing havoc.Still, Pletnikoff believes that combining indigenous knowledge with modern science could be the best hope of protecting St. George's furred, feathered and flippered inhabitants from the challenges ahead. "Yeah, this could be a reconciliation, this could be a point where we recognise that we need to help you, help you preserve that environment, help you preserve the animals on which you depend, which you depend on for life to eat, to sustain yourselves; very much like they [the animals] need our help now to get out there and to have the prey species available to them so they can sustain themselves. We're going to be their spokesman. I want to be their spokesman."

  • California wildfire grows by 20,000 acres, destroys 20 homes

    The Beckwourth Complex Fire, fueled by a Western heat wave, crossed into Nevada and was 8 percent contained.

  • Scientists: Pup births hopeful sign for Isle Royale wolves

    Wolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the U.S. national park, scientists said Monday. It's unknown how many gray wolves roam the island chain in northwestern Lake Superior. Park officials said last fall that at least two pups likely were born in 2019.

  • Slow-moving gator gets worn out stalking a frog, takes nap in road, Texas video shows

    “There’s nothing like a nap and a snack in the middle of a road trip.”

  • Nearly 200 campers needed preventative shots after a rabid bat was discovered at a Nebraska zoo

    One of the 186 campers who stayed at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium awoke on the night of July 4 to find a wild bat flying around her head.

  • The case for funding fusion

    Digital technologies have disrupted the structure of markets with unprecedented breadth and scale. Today, there is yet another wave of innovation emerging, and that is the decarbonization of the global economy. Global investment in low-carbon technologies climbed to $500 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

  • Dominion Energy and Berkshire Hathaway Energy terminate sale of Questar Pipelines

    Dominion Energy Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , said Monday they have agreed to terminate the sale of Questar Pipelines to Berkshire Hathaway Energy because of uncertainty related to getting clearing from the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Termination was one potential outcome provided for in the original agreement and does not effect the sale of gas transmission and storage assets to Berkshir

  • Tampa, St. Pete didn’t flood or spill sewage in Elsa like they used to during storms. Why?

    TAMPA — Remember the summers of 2015 and 2016? They were wet — and nasty — in Tampa Bay. Three weeks of daily rain in 2015 and Tropical Storm Colin and Hurricane Hermine the following year ended up with Tampa and Boca Ciega bays, the Hillsborough River and city streets on both sides of the bay being polluted with sewage and floodwaters. Five years later, weeks of heavy rain and Tropical Storm ...

  • West's drought has no end in sight: 'If we do nothing, it’s going to be really bad'

    Drought in California, Utah, Nevada and other Western states has no end in sight. Water conservation is needed, but some fear it won't be enough.