Energy World (ASX:EWC) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Energy World (ASX:EWC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Energy World:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$42m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$211m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Energy World has an ROCE of 2.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 4.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Energy World

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Energy World, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Energy World, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.7% from 5.3% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Energy World has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Energy World is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 68% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Energy World has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Energy World (including 2 which are concerning) .

