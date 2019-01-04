Was Energy World Corporation Ltd’s (ASX:EWC) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn?

Measuring Energy World Corporation Ltd’s (ASX:EWC) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess EWC’s recent performance announced on 30 June 2018 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Despite a decline, did EWC underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

EWC’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of US$21m has declined by -17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.8%, indicating the rate at which EWC is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Let’s examine what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

ASX:EWC Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Energy World has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 3.1% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.3% is below the AU Renewable Energy industry of 4.4%, indicating Energy World’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Energy World’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.2% to 3.5%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 69% to 97% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Generally companies that experience an extended period of reduction in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the recent industry disruption and expansion. I recommend you continue to research Energy World to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

