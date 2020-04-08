EnergyBot Launches COVID-19 Energy Resource Center

Track Impact on the Utility Industry due to the Coronavirus Epidemic

DALLAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyBot has launched an online resource center for businesses and residents trying to find information and programs related to their utility bills during the Coronavirus pandemic.

This resource center will be an ongoing effort to put relevant information and data in one place to help those impacted by COVID-19. Users can find utility bill deferment programs, contact information, and other notices.

"Our objective is to help users find information that can help during an uncertain time," says Fred Purches, Chief Product Officer at EnergyBot. "There are new developments every day in the energy industry as utilities deal with the pandemic."

EnergyBot's COVID-19 supplier and utility resource center can be found at: https://www.energybot.com/coronavirus-electric-suppliers-utilities.html

EnergyBot has also assembled a Frequently Asked Questions resource that can help businesses and residents at: https://www.energybot.com/coronavirus-energy-resource-guide.html

About EnergyBot: EnergyBot is an innovative energy broker transforming the energy procurement process for businesses. Driven by a proprietary technology platform, EnergyBot is the first online energy broker to leverage modern A.I. technologies and industry-specific data to offer each business a simpler process and completely transparent experience – ultimately reducing annual energy costs.

Media Contact:

Thad Warren

Phone: 424.372.1995

Email: marketing@energybot.com

Related Images

energybot-covid-19-electric-bill.jpg

EnergyBot COVID-19 Electric Bill Resource Center

EnergyBot's utility resource center helps customers navigate bill deferment, late payments, and avoid disconnection of essential utilities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

COVID-19 Utility FAQs

COVID-19 State, Utility, and Provider Resources

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energybot-launches-covid-19-energy-resource-center-301037723.html

SOURCE EnergyBot