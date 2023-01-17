EnergyUnited substation damaged by gunfire in North Carolina, officials say

Someone shot into an electrical substation Tuesday morning near Thomasville in Randolph County, according to officials with EnergyUnited.

Officials responded to an alarm indicating an equipment issue at its Pleasant Hill substation.

Crews found gunshot damage to one of the transformers.

The company said it notified law enforcement and none of its customers were affected.

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members,” Steve McCachern, vice president of energy delivery, told The Associated Press. “While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident.”

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation serves customers in parts of 19 North Carolina counties.

The FBI is still investigating an attack on a substation in Moore County.

Police said the substation was intentionally shot into in December.

More than 45,000 customers lost power and it took nearly a week to get the power fully restored.

No arrests have been made.

