Enero Group (ASX:EGG) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Enero Group's (ASX:EGG) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enero Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = AU$51m ÷ (AU$241m - AU$78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Enero Group has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 8.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Enero Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Enero Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Enero Group's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Enero Group. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 39%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Enero Group has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 211% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Enero Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

