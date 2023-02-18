Enero Group (ASX:EGG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.065

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of March to A$0.065, which will be 8.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.06. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Enero Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Enero Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 38.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Enero Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from A$0.03 total annually to A$0.125. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 33% a year over that time. Enero Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Enero Group has been growing its earnings per share at 48% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Enero Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Enero Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Enero Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Enero Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

