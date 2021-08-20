Enero Group (ASX:EGG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At AU$0.044

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Enero Group Limited's (ASX:EGG) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.044 on 6th of October. This takes the dividend yield from 4.7% to 4.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Enero Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Enero Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 22.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Enero Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from AU$0.03 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 49% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Enero Group has been growing its earnings per share at 105% a year over the past five years. Enero Group is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Enero Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Enero Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

