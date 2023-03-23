Enerpac Tool Group's (NYSE:EPAC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enerpac Tool Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$68m ÷ (US$773m - US$143m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

So, Enerpac Tool Group has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Enerpac Tool Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Enerpac Tool Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 53%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Enerpac Tool Group appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 48% less capital to run its operation. Enerpac Tool Group may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Enerpac Tool Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has only returned 13% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

