EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of March, with investors receiving US$0.17 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

EnerSys' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. EnerSys is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

EnerSys Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.8% over that duration. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, EnerSys has only grown its earnings per share at 3.0% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, EnerSys could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about EnerSys' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, EnerSys has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

