EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will pay a dividend of $0.175 on the 30th of September. The dividend yield is 1.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

EnerSys' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. EnerSys is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 16%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

EnerSys Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that EnerSys has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.70. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.8% a year over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

EnerSys May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. EnerSys has seen earnings per share falling at 3.1% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for EnerSys that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

