Enest Group Berhad (KLSE:ENEST) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

It's not a stretch to say that Enest Group Berhad's (KLSE:ENEST) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

For instance, Enest Group Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Enest Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 16% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 15% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Enest Group Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Enest Group Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Enest Group Berhad (2 are concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Enest Group Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

