Enest Group Berhad's (KLSE:ENEST) Been Flat But Financials Look Strong: Can The Market Catch Up?

Enest Group Berhad's (KLSE:ENEST) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Enest Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Enest Group Berhad is:

25% = RM6.4m ÷ RM26m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.25.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Enest Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, Enest Group Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Enest Group Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 31% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Enest Group Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Enest Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Enest Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Enest Group Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 4.0%, meaning that it has the remaining 96% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Enest Group Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Enest Group Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Enest Group Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Enest Group Berhad.

