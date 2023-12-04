Enetai neighbors file lawsuit over Bremerton utility extension for 189-lot development

This file photo shows Norm Dicks Government Center in Bremerton. A group known as Save Enetai is looking to overturn a Bremerton City Council decision that could pave way for 189 new homes outside city limits.

A group of Bremerton neighbors led by resident Kathy Lustig have organized into the association Save Enetai and have filed a lawsuit in hopes of voiding a Bremerton City Council decision to extend city utilities that could pave the way for a residential development in the Enetai community.

The Bremerton City Council approved a utility extension proposal Nov. 1, after a request by developers John Fisher and Shawna Epp in relation to a proposed 189-lot subdivision between Enetai Beach Road and Rozewood Drive, outside city limits in East Bremerton. The Fishers' previous attempt to annex the properties through support from the surrounding neighbors had failed. The parcels are within the East Bremerton Urban Growth Area and were included in the city’s 2014 Wastewater Comprehensive Plan.

Lustig and several neighbors spoke against the extension of city services, then watched in disappointment as the council approved the developer’s request in a 5-2 vote.

“Many of us felt the decision was already made before we were ever allowed to make public comment on our neighborhoods' concerns,” Lustig said. “There just was like a brick wall about the environmental factors here… you could see that their position was ‘we're just a utility provider and it's not our responsibility to look at any of the environmental factors, that's the responsibility of the county when they apply for a permit to get the subdivision built.’”

Lustig had pushed back on the extension in previous years and expressed her concerns in the ways she could, even passing out informational flyers to her neighbors to get them to join the fight. After the council’s resolution, she sought the next step and the Save Enetai group is fundraising to support legal proceedings.

“It just didn't feel right to us that something like this should happen without an environmental review,” Lustig said. “So, we talked to attorneys… it really came down to talking to attorneys, taking a look at the facts of the case… until they told us that we had a potential legal leg to stand on.”

In their land use petition appealing the wastewater extension to the Fisher parcels, Save Enetai alleges that the Bremerton City Council violated the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) by not conducting an environmental review and producing an “Environmental Impact Statement” prior to their resolution on Nov. 1. They also alleged that the council violated state code by adopting a resolution instead of an ordinance to approve the utility extension.

In the land use petition, the community group requested that the court declare the aforementioned violations, void the resolution approving the utility extension and require the city to issue an environmental review before taking any further action to approve the sewer extension.

“You really should be required to do this environmental review before you even approve a sewer line extension that's going to cross a fish-bearing creek, not to mention dig up whole neighborhoods,” Lustig said. “How is the city not responsible?”

"The City maintains that it has complied with applicable law and will defend the Council’s decision in court," said city engineer Ned Lever, adding that he would not be able to comment further due to the pending litigation, a position that City Attorney Kylie Finnell communicated as well.

The utility extension will consist of “approximately 4,000 feet of 6-inch force main and a lift station,” wrote Janelle Hitch, managing engineer for Public Works and Utilities.

“Many (Save Enetai) members purchased their homes specifically because of the close proximity of the old growth forest, which has been undisturbed for decades and is home to abundant wildlife and many rare species of plants, mushrooms and fungus,” read the land use petition. “Save Enetai members will suffer injury-in-fact as a result of the adoption of Resolution 3367. … The proposal will have significant land use, view, aesthetic, and recreation impacts to Save Enetai members.”

Beyond the potential disturbances caused by the utility extension, Save Enetai members worry that the potential 189-lot development will cause adverse effects to groundwater resources, increase noise and traffic, put the Enetai Beach environment and neighbors at risk from stormwater runoff and destabilize critical areas with tree removal.

Save Enetai’s lawsuit is tentatively scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 5, Lustig said, where her lawyer said the city and developers will have an opportunity to make their procedural arguments and create a litigation schedule.

Lustig intends to keep fighting against the development in the meantime.

“When the developer applies for a permit at the County to develop this property, we will have a continued fight on our hands related to the density and the environmental factors,” Lustig wrote in a notice to her neighbors. “Now is the time to stand up and support our actions that will ensure some level of accountability in this process.”

