eNewspaper: It’s like the paper, only paperless

As numerous scholars have observed even before the documentation of the "Eliza effect" in the ’60s, humanity is dangerously overeager to recognize itself in replica: A veneer of natural language is all it takes to convince most people that they are talking with another person. The advent of large language models has produced engines that can generate plausible and grammatical answers to any question. Obviously these can be put to good use, but mechanically reproduced natural language that is superficially indistinguishable from human discourse also presents serious risks.