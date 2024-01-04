eNewspaper: It’s like the paper, only paperless
Get a replica of the paper on your digital doorstep with the eNewspaper.
Get a replica of the paper on your digital doorstep with the eNewspaper.
A snow storm's a-brewing and temps are dropping ... almost as low as the price on these genius gizmos.
Sleek and wildly affordable, this baby has earned a ridiculous 130,000 five-star ratings.
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
Beloved by 54,000 Amazon shoppers, it's a sweet $8 off right now.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.
Britney, Pam, Harry, John and more: Who wouldn't love to receive a great memoir? Audible Premium Plus is on sale for 60% off!
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
As numerous scholars have observed even before the documentation of the "Eliza effect" in the ’60s, humanity is dangerously overeager to recognize itself in replica: A veneer of natural language is all it takes to convince most people that they are talking with another person. The advent of large language models has produced engines that can generate plausible and grammatical answers to any question. Obviously these can be put to good use, but mechanically reproduced natural language that is superficially indistinguishable from human discourse also presents serious risks.
India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
Hyperloop One is shutting down, a staff member has confirmed to Engadget after Bloomberg published a report about its closure.
SimSpace, a startup that creates digital replicas of organizations' tech and networking stacks for cybersecurity training, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by L2 Point Management. Bringing the company's total raised to $70 million, the investment comes at an auspicious time for SimSpace, which had been entirely bootstrapped until about two years ago. SimSpace is on its way to hitting its annual recurring revenue goal of $50 million by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to co-founder and CEO William Hutchison.
The FTC has proposed tightening up the rules protecting kids from the surveillance economy. The updated rules would require companies to get the OK from parents before sharing data with advertisers and prohibit holding onto data for nebulous "internal operations," among other things. "The proposed changes to COPPA are much-needed, especially in an era where online tools are essential for navigating daily life—and where firms are deploying increasingly sophisticated digital tools to surveil children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a blog post.
Including a popular pair of touchscreen gloves, a universally flattering lipstick and a LifeStraw for camping.
Creating stickers from photos is an easily overlooked feature tucked into iOS 17. Using Apple’s machine learning algorithms that quickly separate a subject from its background, it extracts pictures of you, your friends or pets, transforming them into digital decals.
Traditionally, being a hardcore movie fan means collecting physical memorabilia like autographed posters to show dedication. Really (formerly Moviebill) -- an AR platform that provides digital collectible movie tickets and interactive experiences related to the latest blockbuster films -- announced a partnership with blockchain platform Avalanche to help power its “Fandime” NFTs, a new way for movie studios to engage with audiences. The company also announced today it's expanding its AR collectible tickets to cinema partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Korea, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.
Age verification tech could be headed to adult content sites Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos after the three were added to a list of platforms subject to the strictest level of regulation under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). Back in April, the EU announced an initial list of 17 so called very large online platforms (VLOPs) and two very large online search engines (VLOSE) designated under the DSA. Per Wikipedia -- which ironically enough was already named a VLOP in the first wave or Commission designations -- XVideos and Pornhub are the number one and number two visited adult content sites in the world respectively.