Enfield arsonist avoids prison for stabbing in Hartford

Feb. 23—A former Enfield man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a man who interrupted his attempt to break into a car in Hartford while he was on probation for two of a string of arsons that terrorized Enfield's Hazardville section in 2014 and 2015 has another chance at freedom.

DEFENDANT: Davidson Izzo, 24, of Hartford, formerly of Enfield

GUILTY PLEAS: Second-degree assault, attempted third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, violating probation

SENTENCE: Five years, suspended, and three years of probation in the Hartford assault and attempted burglary; continued on probation in the arsons; no punishment for having the burglar tools

Davidson Izzo, 24, who most recently lived in Hartford, received a sentence without immediate prison time in the stabbing, as well as his violation of probation conditions in the arson cases and his possession of burglar tools the month before the stabbing.

After pleading guilty in August to second-degree assault and attempted third-degree burglary in the stabbing incident, Izzo spent about six months in the Youth Challenge rehabilitation program. He appears to have succeeded in the program.

In the stabbing and attempted burglary case, Hartford Superior Court Judge David P. Gold last week put Izzo on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to five years in prison if he violates release conditions, court records show.

Sentences imposed after a defendant undergoes a rehabilitation program typically depend on his performance in the program.

The judge also allowed Izzo to continue on probation in the two Enfield arsons.

During the remainder of his five-year probation term in those cases, Izzo will face up to eight years in prison if he violates conditions.

He received an unconditional discharge, meaning no punishment, for possessing burglar tools, a misdemeanor.

Despite the non-prison sentence, Izzo has spent time in jail as a result of the stabbing. After his arrest in that case, he was held on high bond for more than 14 months before he pleaded guilty Aug. 11 and was released on a promise to appear in court so that he could attend the Youth Challenge program.

Previously, Izzo had received a five-year prison term in the Enfield arsons.

The stabbing occurred May 26, 2021, behind a building on Chestnut Street, which runs off Albany Avenue in Hartford.

The victim's brother told police that the victim had notified him by telephone that someone was breaking into his car, according to a report by Hartford police Officer Christopher Casale.

The man said he went onto his back porch with his legally registered handgun and yelled at the would-be thief to stop and get on the ground. He said his brother walked toward the man to stand by him and make sure he didn't leave until police were called. At that point, he said, the thief got up, stabbed his brother, and jumped a fence.

Police found Izzo hiding on the front porch of a nearby building. Near him was "a black folding knife, which had red viscous material on the blade," but Izzo denied that it was his.

In a subsequent electronically recorded interview with police, Izzo admitted that he had tried to break into a car at the Chestnut Street building. He said two men approached him, one with a gun and the other with a knife, and that he and the man with the knife got into a physical altercation, during which the man was stabbed.

The victim drove himself to St. Francis Hospital, where a trauma surgeon later told police that the victim was stabbed in the stomach and was in stable condition a little more than three hours after the stabbing.

Izzo had several bags, or plastic sleeves, of a substance believed to be heroin on him when he was arrested, Casale reported.

