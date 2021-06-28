Enfield arsonist back in jail, facing Hartford stabbing case

Jun. 28—A man convicted in two of a series of fires that terrorized Enfield's Hazardville section in 2014 and 2015 is back in jail, facing an accusation that he stabbed a Hartford man who had interrupted him burglarizing a car and was trying to hold him until police arrived.

Davidson Izzo, 23, who lived on Elm Street in Enfield at the time of the arsons but now lists a Hartford address, is charged with first-degree assault, which carries up to 20 years in prison, and several lesser crimes in the stabbing incident. It occurred around 3 a.m. May 26 behind a building on Chestnut Street in Hartford, which runs off Albany Avenue.

Izzo is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of bonds totaling $340,000 in the stabbing and other cases, including a Hartford car burglary and probation violations in the two Enfield arson cases in which he was convicted.

The stabbing victim's brother told police that the victim had notified him by telephone that someone was breaking into his car, according to a report by Hartford police Officer Christopher Casale, which goes on to recount the following:

The man said he went onto his back porch with his legally registered handgun and yelled at the would-be thief to stop and get on the ground. He said his brother walked toward the man to stand by him and make sure he didn't leave until police were called. At that point, he said, the man got up, stabbed his brother, and jumped a fence.

Police found Izzo hiding on the front porch of a nearby building. Located near him was "a black folding knife, which had red viscous material on the blade," but Izzo denied that it was his, the officer reported.

In a subsequent electronically recorded interview with Hartford major crime detectives, Izzo admitted that he had tried to break into a car at the Chestnut Street building. He said two men approached him, one with a gun and the other with a knife, and that he and the man with the knife got into a "physical altercation," during which the man was stabbed.

The stabbing victim drove himself to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where a trauma surgeon later told police that the man had been stabbed in the stomach and was in stable condition a little more than three hours after suffering the injury.

The victim's brother admitted that he had fired five shots into the air to scare the burglar away, according to Casale's report. The officer had come to the area as a result of Shot Spotter system notifications that a total of 10 shots had been fired in various locations in the area.

The officer wrote that he had asked state police to revoke the man's pistol permit and that he would apply for an arrest warrant charging him with unlawful discharge of a firearm. A check of online state court records today revealed no pending case or conviction for the man.

Izzo had several bags, or plastic "sleeves" of a substance believed to be heroin on him when he was arrested, Casale reported.

The other car burglary case Izzo is facing occurred April 12 on Huntington Street in Hartford. When officers stopped Izzo while investigating that case, police say, they found on him an orange plastic tube with a silver metal point on it, which he admitted was a glass breaker that he had used to break into a car just before being stopped.

